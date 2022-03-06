How to win Megan Thee Stallion' Off Thee Leash pet goodies? Giveaway details and more

Megan Thee Stallion started her Off Thee Leash with Megan Thee Stallion Snapchat originals series, which is based upon a 'hot girl ranch' where she hangouts with her friends and their pets. The Snapchat series started streaming on the app on February 19, 2022.

Texas native Megan gives her fans a closer look into her lifestyle as a dog mom. In addition to the episodes, the series also has a surprise giveaway for her fans aka 'Hotties and their Hot Dogs'.

How one can avail Megan Thee Stallion's Giveaway

The "Body" artist is surprising her fans with a giveaway associated with the latest Snapchat series, Off Thee Leash with Megan Thee Stallion. This giveaway kit includes a limited-edition item for both fans, 'Hotties', and their canine companions of fans aka their Hot Dogs.

'Hotties' can enter the contest via @hypebeast on Instagram by following these steps:

1) Like the post on Instagram posted by @hypebeast about the giveaway.

2) Follow Megan Thee Stallion's puppy, @frenchie4oe and @hypebeast on Instagram

3) Comment the next guest and dog duo they would like to see on the 'Off Thee Leash' Snapchat series.

After following all the steps, 10 lucky winners will be chosen out of all the participants. The contest is open from March 4, 2022 to March 11, 2022.

The exclusive giveaway kit includes a candle, cookies, and a nail art kit for the 'Hotties', and dog treats, a bandanna, and a leash for the Hot Dogs. The winners will be announced on March 11, 2022 and contacted on March 14, 2022.

More about Off Thee Leash with Megan Thee Stallion

The Grammy-award winner has created a huge and successful empire in the world of pop culture and hip-hop, and is now making her mark in the small-series world with her new snap original. The series is exclusive to Snapchat.

The series will feature eight episodes which will include Megan and her pups Six, X (Ten), and 4oe with famous stars and their pups. The series started streaming on February 16, with episode 0, which was a trailer for the show.

The first episode came out on February 19, 2022 in which Nicole Richie made an appearance with her pet iguana, bearded dragon. The theme for the episode was a painting date.

The second episode was streamed on February 26, 2022, in which Normani made an appearance with her dog Sir Dior and both the pop stars went for a prom theme for this episode. The third episode of the show was streamed yesterday, on March 5, 2022, in which Rickey Thompson made an appearance with his dog, Brady.

The latest episode can be accessed here.

Edited by Gunjan