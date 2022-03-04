4 famous celebrity pets who have their own Instagram accounts

Instagram is one of the few social media platforms that celebrities love using. Sometimes they share a moment of their daily life, and sometimes, they make a reel and share it for their followers to see. However, they are not the only ones who have Insta handles.

Surprisingly, many famous celebrity pets nowadays also have their own Insta accounts. Pet lovers and fans of these celebs across the globe follow these handles. In this article, we will quickly run you through some celeb pets who have an Insta handle of their own. Check out the list below.

From Miss Asia to Diana

1) Lady Gaga's dog, Miss Asia

The American musical icon needs no introduction. She currently has around 51.5 million followers on her Instagram handle. While that might not come as a shock, the number of followers her pets have on Insta definitely will. Her dogs' Instagram account currently has 223k followers.

Lady Gaga has several dogs and they have a separate Insta account. The handle is called @missasiaxoxo. Dog lovers from all across the world follow this handle that keeps them updated with what these cute four-legged cuties are up to.

2) Priyanka Chopra's dog, Diana Chopra

The Bollywood diva named one of her dogs Diana and she too has an Instagram handle of her own. The page has 162k followers and the number is growing fast. Both Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas follow the page. Priyanka also has another dog, a Husky. She calls her Panda Chopra and maintains an Insta handle for her as well.

3) Paris Hilton's dogs

Paris Hilton has been pretty vocal about her love for dogs, and she has quite a lot of them. Apart from maintaining her own Instagram handle, she also looks after the Insta account for her pets.

The handle is called @hiltonpets and has 68.5k followers. Hilton shares pictures and videos of her canine friends and their activities on this handle quite frequently.

4) Ed Sheeran's cats, Calippo and Dorito

Ed Sheeran is one of the most followed musicians on Instagram. But here we are going to talk about the Instagram handle of his two beloved cats. He named the account @thewibbles, and it has 282k followers..

The handle is a visual treat for cat lovers as it frequently comes up with posts about Sheeran's canine friends.

Other most-followed celebrity pet Insta accounts include those of Lana Condor's dog, Emmy @lilemmythepup - 42.8k followers, Andy Cohen's dog, Wacha Cohen @herealwacha - 204k followers, Bobby Flay's cat, Nacho Flay @nachoflay - 246k followers.

