Catherine McBroom’s Snapchat story explained as YouTuber highlights baby bump 

Austin and Catherine McBroom have always shared their pregnancy journeys with their fans and followers. So when Catherine posted a video with the caption, “Rating Pregnant Wife’s Valentines Outfit," fans expected a pregnancy announcement from the couple.

The video included pictures of Catherine flaunting a baby bump, which confused excited followers.

However, the photos were later found to be from 2020, when she was pregnant with her third child, Steel McBroom.

Catherine McBroom is not pregnant and only posted an old photo

Catherine posted a few snaps dedicated to her family on February 15. One of them showcased the blogger with a baby bump, which made some viewers believe that the YouTuber was pregnant. But on close inspection, one could see Catherine mentioning her third child, Steel McBroom, in the snap.

The picture showed her sitting in a convertible, wearing a pink and yellow tie-dyed dress. She is pregnant in the picture and has a "Steely" (yellow heart emoji) written on it.

Catherine McBroom is not currently pregnant, which is clear from her stories and posts on Instagram. The blogger had previously expressed that she does not want a child for at least the next five to ten years.

Austin, too, felt that his family was complete with three kids and said:

“So, pretty much, ACE Family, this is the end of our having babies journey. We have a full, big, complete family now, and we couldn’t be any happier.”

Catherine faced backlash for self removing her IUD

The blogger faced some severe backlash in December 2021, when she removed her IUD herself. She shared her experience on Snapchat and talked about the process she used for the removal.

She claimed that she decided to remove the IUD herself after reading about it online. She also explained that her removal was not difficult and went smoothly as if her body had given the device up.

Her actions received massive criticism from internet users who pointed out that the process of removal is risky and should only be done by a professional. A person can face multiple complications during self-removal, which can lead to a drop in blood pressure, pain, or infection.

Edited by R. Elahi