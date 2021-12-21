"This is so dangerous": Catherine McBroom of the ACE Family slammed for removing IUD by herself

The ACE Family’s Catherine McBroom is receiving severe backlash online after announcing that she removed her IUD on her own. Sharing her experience on Snapchat, the mother-of-three detailed the drawbacks of having an IUD and the potential hormonal damage it can cause.

The 31-year-old got married to Austin McBroom in 2015, in an intimate wedding that has not been shared with The ACE Family followers. They went on to have three children: Steel McBroom, Alaia McBroom and Elle McBroom.

Catherine McBroom stays active on Snapchat where she dedicatedly posts content and stays in touch with her fans. Followers enjoy hearing her talk and also encouraged her to start her own YouTube channel. Catherine’s solo YouTube channel is yet to launch.

What did Catherine McBroom say in her Snapchat story?

On the social media platform, the internet personality could be seen in a bathtub showcasing her IUD.

In her Snapchat story, she wrote:

“For years I haven’t really had a periods due to pregnancies and breastfeeding. And when my period would come back they would be long lasting and painful… so I decided to get an IUD about 1 ½ years ago when my son was born and it was the biggest mistake.”

The YouTuber continued that her body faced severe hormonal damage. Catherine added:

“I also haven’t had my period for the past 8 months. Got a download the other day that I needed to immediately remove it to get myself healthy again.”

She continued:

“I read it was difficult to take it out yourself but that didn’t stop me.. When I got it out was like my body gave it right up, I cried of happiness knowing my body was finally going to be happy and thanks me. Anything but this”

Catherine McBroom’s Snapchat followers are disappointed in her after promoting that one can remove their IUDs on their own. If one fails to remove it safely, it can reportedly result in a drop in blood pressure, pain, or infection.

Reacting to Catherine’s latest Snapchat story, a few comments online read:

Tanyax @GxTanKx Not Catherine Mcbroom influencing girls to remove their contraceptive IUD’s at HOME themselves instead of having it removed by a healthcare professional. That could literally result in someone harming themselves. The Mcbroom family are an absolute mess Not Catherine Mcbroom influencing girls to remove their contraceptive IUD’s at HOME themselves instead of having it removed by a healthcare professional. That could literally result in someone harming themselves. The Mcbroom family are an absolute mess

Randi Savage @randi_savage @ThreeDailey @CatherinePaiz She took it out herself? If a doctor put it in, why wouldn’t you have a doctor take it out? It’s cool to discuss the bad side effects of birth control, but this promotion of “doing it yourself” isn’t it…. And I don’t even know where to start with the “downloaded” part 🤦‍♀️ @ThreeDailey @CatherinePaiz She took it out herself? If a doctor put it in, why wouldn’t you have a doctor take it out? It’s cool to discuss the bad side effects of birth control, but this promotion of “doing it yourself” isn’t it…. And I don’t even know where to start with the “downloaded” part 🤦‍♀️

Tanesha, RN 👩🏾‍⚕️🩺💉🏥 @ERnurse86 @ThreeDailey @CatherinePaiz This is so dangerous, why the hell would anyone put this out there??? She could have permanently damaged her body doing this or caused severe injury. I hope no one is taking advice from her @ThreeDailey @CatherinePaiz This is so dangerous, why the hell would anyone put this out there??? She could have permanently damaged her body doing this or caused severe injury. I hope no one is taking advice from her

Catherine McBroom had not responded to the criticism levelled against her at the time of writing this article.

