The ACE Family new house tour leaves fans in awe after foreclosure drama

Popular vloggers The Ace Family showcased their new house following their prior home being foreclosed. The popular YouTubers were immersed in drama this year along with endless lawsuits.

But it looks like Austin and Catherine McBroom have finally decided to move past the foreclosure drama. The family uploaded a new video earlier today titled, "OUR NEW HOUSE TOUR! *EXCLUSIVE*" and has already amassed over 1.2 million views in such a short span of time.

Unsurprisingly, the family of five has moved into a luxury house. Fans were given a tour of their new home in the Ace Family's latest video.

Ace Family's luxurious new abode explored

The family vloggers uploaded a 30-minute long video giving fans an extensive tour of their new home with parents Catherine and Austin even offering a glimpse of their children Elle Lively McBroom, Steel McBroom, and Alaïa Marie McBroom’s playroom.

In the video, the parents proudly introduced their fans to their new living room, game room, in-house theater, bathrooms, gym, as well as the expansive outdoor area.

Despite the lengthy house reveal, Austin McBroom stated that the family is "trying to keep this house as private as it can be" and deliberately did not include some parts of the home in the video.

Austin McBroom gleamed proudly as he showed off the Ace Family's new kitchen. He happily announced, "To me, this is way better than our old kitchen and is triple the size.”

The dining area includes a customized waterfall which certainly creates an amazing ambience for family meals. Along with a swimming pool, the outer section of the house includes a large open space for the kids to play in.

Fans of the Ace Family were thrilled to see the YouTubers away from the foreclosure drama and in their new home. A few comments under their latest video read:

“This home is such an improvement from the last one, the other one was very sterile and bland, but this one looks more homey but still beautiful and comfy at the same time. Congrats and I wish you guys all the happiness that it brings to your family”

“I was actually smiling throughout the whole video! I'm so happy for both of you. This is an amazing home !!!”

Another comment read:

“You don’t need everything decorated or organized! It’s called being REAL, AUTHENTIC! That’s what makes people fall in love with y’all.”

Though the Ace Family had claimed that they moved homes due to structural damages being present in their previous double-mansion, netizens were well aware of the foreclosure which had taken place.

Unfortunately, Austin and Catherine McBroom had failed to make several payments, leading to their house being auctioned off for $10 million.

