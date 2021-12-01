What happened to the ACE Family house? Catherine and Austin McBroom reportedly selling their furniture after foreclosure 

The ACE Family was recently forced to admit that their mansion was up for foreclosure, leading to them having to leave their “dream home.” In a recent video, Austin and Catherine McBroom detailed the reasons behind their decision to leave their $10 million mansion, citing house structural issues.

They also stated that they had bought their future home, which they will be moving into. In the latest ACE Family video, which has now garnered over 3.3 million views, Catherine McBroom stated that the family was 'scammed' by the contractor. She added that they faced several issues in the double-mansion, including endless wall leaks, ill-fitted doors, and cheap furnishings and cabinets, among other structural problems.

A TikTok video has now gone viral online, where it has been revealed that the ACE Family is selling their furniture.

What furniture is the ACE Family selling online?

A TikTok account under the handle @beauty.foreverr showcased screenshots of the ACE Family’s furniture being sold online. A few pieces included a sectional white couch for $4000, two large marble coffee tables for $1000 each, a “hand by itself” structure for $800, and a high-end mattress for $8900 were being sold online.

The above-mentioned furniture pieces were a few among other furniture pieces the ACE Family is selling online.

Netizens endlessly mocked the millionaire family for having to sell their furniture. A few comments under a @defnoodles Instagram post read:

It does not come as a surprise that the YouTube stars are selling their luxurious furniture, as the ACE Family has been embroiled in several lawsuits this year. The biggest lawsuit arising from Austin McBroom’s LiveXLive Battle of the Platforms: YouTubers vs TikTokers event.

Several celebrities, including Bryce Hall, Tyler Holder, and James Harden, have reportedly sued Austin McBroom’s company Social Gloves, who organized the said event.

The family was also hit with a whopping $100 million lawsuit from LivexLive following the failure of the boxing event.

The ACE family now carries a financial burden along with their mansion being foreclosed.

