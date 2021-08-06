"There is so much going on": Catherine McBroom of the ACE Family announces that she is going solo on YouTube

Catherine McBroom recently announced to her fans that she was going to be starting her own YouTube channel separate from her husband, Austin McBroom.

From multiple lawsuits to allegedly forclosing their Los Angeles mansion, the ACE family has recently come under fire and now owes millions. Husband-and-wife YouTube duo Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz have even been called out various times by many influencers, including their own business partners, who claim that the two have refused to pay what they owe.

Catherine McBroom starts her own YouTube channel

On Thursday afternoon, Catherine McBroom went on Snapchat to announce the start of her solo channel.

Catherine McBroom goes solo on YouTube (Image via Snapchat/catherinepaiz)

She began by telling her fans that she wished she could just talk about life considering that there was "so much going on". She said:

"I wish I could just sit here and talk to you guys about life. There is so much life going on in everyone's world. There is so much going on I wish I can just...I'm just gonna spit it out.

Speaking in third person, Catherine McBroom finally spoke of the good news:

"Catherine is starting her own channel."

She then posted a photo containing multiple written discussion topics that she was going to potentially use for her channel.

Catherine McBroom shares her discussion topics with fans on Snapchat (Image via Snapchat/catherinepaiz)

Catherine McBroom even previously posted a solo video on the ACE family channel titled, A Day In The Life With Catherine, accumulating over six million views.

With most of the heat on Austin McBroom, the couple have been negatively in the spotlight ever since the Battle of the Platforms boxing event.

Despite multiple lawsuits and alleged foreclosure being pinned against them, the McBroom family has not disclosed their issues to their fans, consistently denying everything.

Also read: Gabbie Hanna continues to berate Jessi Smiles publicly, and fans urge her to stop

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish