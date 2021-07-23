ACE Family and Catherine McBroom allegedly sued for $30 million following the fall of the latter’s skincare brand

The ACE family and Catherine McBroom have recently come under fire yet again after being sued by 1212 Gateway’s business partner, TBL Cosmetics .

In early July, fans grew furious at Catherine McBroom and her skincare brand 1212 Gateway after multiple customers exposed the products as either having faulty packaging or leading to an uncomfortable burning sensation when applied.

Despite promoting her products to be organic and safe for the skin, fans who have purchased the products have strongly complained across social media.

ACE Family and Catherine McBroom dragged in lawsuit

On Thursday afternoon, photos of an ongoing lawsuit between TBL Cosmetics and Catherine McBroom surfaced online. The lawsuit detailed that the former was suing the ACE Family matriarch for alleged “abandonment”.

To add, photos of the ACE Family requesting a “Mechanic lien”, which is by definition “a security interest in the title to property for the benefit of those who have supplied labor or materials that improve the property”, was rejected by the court.

ACE Family reportedly sued for $30 million and denied a "mechanic lien" from the court 1/3 (Image via Twitter)

ACE Family reportedly sued for $30 million and denied a "mechanic lien" from the court 2/3 (Image via Twitter)

ACE Family reportedly sued for $30 million and denied a "mechanic lien" from the court 3/3 (Image via Twitter)

According to the filed paperwork for Catherine's lawsuit from TBL Cosmetics, she reportedly owes $30,000,000 in "puntitive damages".

As for the ACE family home, foreclosure rumors sprung up in late June. However, their petition for a "mechanic lien" was said to have been filed on April 26th. This was also prior to the Social Gloves boxing event that allegedly failed to pay all artists, boxers, and any of its participants.

The ACE family, especially Austin McBroom, have repeatedly and publicly denied all claims of foreclosure when it comes to their home. However, the released paperwork states otherwise.

Both Austin and Catherine McBroom have continued to post regular videos on their ACE family YouTube channel, despite many of their fans being deeply concerned over their financial situation.

