“I would never”: Tana Mongeau publicly denies allegations about trashing a beach in Hawaii

Tana Mongeau recently denied leaving trash on a beach in Hawaii after multiple allegations surfaced claiming she and her team abandoned their mess.

On July 2nd, 23-year-old YouTuber Tana Mongeau came under fire for allegedly leaving trash on a beach in Hawaii. A Twitter user posted an image of a spot on the beach where the influencer and her friends stayed, claiming "she left trash after partying all day."

bc this is something that needs to be addressed and stopped. @tanamongeau pic.twitter.com/FFBYbsOtMd — ً (@astro_gorl) June 30, 2021

Mongeau eventually took to Twitter to respond to the post, calling it a "blatant lie." She claimed that her troop left their spot for a moment to grab snacks from their house.

Tana Mongeau denies Hawaii beach trashing allegations

On Saturday afternoon, the paparazzi hounded Tana Mongeau and her friends about the "choke trash" allegations.

Mongeau told reporters that claims that she and her team "disrespected the island" made her angry.

"We had a little scandal there last time. Someone was trying to say like we were being dirty and disrespecting the island."

The 22-year-old then claimed that they cleaned everything up after their stay on the beach.

"I was so angry because I would never. We clean up everything. It's my favorite place. I love Hawaii."

At the beginning of July, Mongeau received backlash for her response to the Twitter user's post. People wanted to cancel the creator completely and were angered by her messiness.

Tana Mongeau has yet to apologize for the allegations regarding leaving trash on the beach. Despite her fans urging her to take responsibility, she has continuously denied the claims.

