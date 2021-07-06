ACE Family allegedly fails to make mortgage payments and possibly face eviction, fans question their “wealth”

The ACE family is allegedly up for eviction after paperwork detailing the foreclosure of their mansion surfaced online.

Austin McBroom, the ACE family patriarch, recently came under fire after he was exposed as the majority owner of Social Gloves, the company that hosted the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event. Prior to the news, many boxers, artists, and performers have announced that they have not been paid their promised amounts as of yet.

Rumors of bankruptcy surrounded the company, prompting fans to wonder if one of YouTube's most popular families was really "wealthy" after all.

ACE Family mansion allegedly up for foreclosure

Screenshots of legal documents regarding the ACE family's 2020 home surfaced across social media on Monday afternoon.

According to the documents, the ACE family mansion, which they purchased last year, was going under foreclosure due to an alleged pattern of lack of payment.

Fans even found the pre-foreclosed mansion listed on Zillow for a whopping $7,456,600. They found this upsetting, as the family had just moved into the mansion a year ago.

Despite the listing saying it was "pre-foreclosure," many were quick to comment that the bank had already begun the process.

Fans feel sorry for the ACE family's children

Many fans were shocked when the documents went viral. However, some were not surprised given that Austin McBroom, the owner of Social Gloves, has failed to pay everyone who has participated in the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event.

Meanwhile, many fans "felt bad" for the kids, as they were caught in between the issues of their parents. The kids were considered the reason why the ACE family channel became popular in the first place.

I feel bad for the kids but not for Austin and Catherine — Dynamo (@dyna_sen) July 5, 2021

omg but they waited so long cause they messed up the floors 😩😩 — rita ✨| luke skywalker lovebot ☂︎ ꘫ (@GINNYSMARAUDER) July 5, 2021

It couldn’t have happened to a more deserving couple. Good for them. — Bruh (@PrishasTaytas) July 5, 2021

"who could've seen this coming?" literally everybody lmao — Ashisogi Jizō (@joondb) July 5, 2021

Austin Mcbroom: “We need to make more kids for more views and monies💰😤😤” pic.twitter.com/xeOlIWlHFR — KG Productions (@KGProductions__) July 5, 2021

They bought a 7.5 million dollar home on unstable income. They deserve it 🙄 — Naley (@Naley___) July 5, 2021

the only ppl i feel bad for are the children that will have to grow up and see what their parents did.. — violet (@violet16031270) July 5, 2021

hope their kids are okay — leah (@leahnatalia_) July 5, 2021

Poor kids. — feelingsupersonic (@_rebekahhx) July 5, 2021

Ha karma is wht they getting — Aliscia (@Aliscia04743413) July 5, 2021

Neither Austin McBroom nor Catherine Paiz have responded to the foreclosure or bankruptcy rumors.

