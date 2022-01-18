Netizens blast Catherine McBroom for spreading 5G conspiracy theories

Catherine McBroom recently posted an Instagram story, sharing her concerns over 5G radiation. The story resulted in netizens criticizing her for conspiracy theories.

The influencer is appealing to her followers to keep their cellphones off during sleep to keep themselves safe from 5G radiation. The story she posted read:

"Some people won't understand and that's ok, but for those who do-"

"Make sure to put your phone on airplane mode every night before going to sleep. Esp 5G. Ways to protect yourself from any wireless technologies is Organite. Some organite look like pyramides, put them around house. We have to protect ourselves from electrmagnetic fields."

McBroom additionally advised them to take help from Orgonite to protect their homes from radiation. Orgonites are healing pyramids that are rumored to absorb harmful radiation and frequencies, and are made from crystal, metal, and resin.

Internet criticizes Catherine McBroom for spreading 5G conspiracy, talks about how she uses premium technology herself

Internet users didn't agree with Catherine McBroom's idea of 5G, and criticized her for spreading baseless rumors. One user pointed out the irony of McBroom using her iPhone to post the story in question. The comment read:

"*as she posts this from an IPhone* THE IRONY" - c.c.i.a

More reactions are given below:

🌙💫 @deanblackbean why am i not surprised catherine also believes in 5G harming you lmaodjdh why am i not surprised catherine also believes in 5G harming you lmaodjdh https://t.co/EPNe0bEfT5

property of alligator loki 🐊 @pita_panda92 Catherine McBroom out here talking about put your phones on airplane mode because of “5G electromagnetic waves”…



She’s going off the deep end. Catherine McBroom out here talking about put your phones on airplane mode because of “5G electromagnetic waves”…She’s going off the deep end.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 5G shows no adverse effect on health when used below the international guidelines. The technology uses a higher frequency level compared to 4G, which makes it less penetrative into body tissues.

While a higher level of radiofrequency can cause body tissue to heat up, the temperature rise resulting from 5G technology is negligible.

Catherine's previous backlash about her uninformative and dangerous healthcare procedure

The internet personality also faced backlash in December 2021, when she self-removed her IUD. McBroom had used Snapchat to describe her IUD woes and her successful attempt at self-removal.

The post showed her holding an IUD, while a part of the post read:

“I read it was difficult to take it out yourself but that didn’t stop me.. When I got it out was like my body gave it right up, I cried of happiness knowing my body was finally going to be happy and thank me. Anything but this.”

Fans were upset at Catherine McBroom for promoting a risky procedure that needs to be done by a professional. Risks related to incorrect IUD removal vary from blood pressure drop to severe uterine infections.

