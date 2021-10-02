Ace Family house auction: Catherine McBroom slams people for "making fun" of them possibly losing their home

YouTube’s reigning powerhouse The Ace Family, continues to run away from rumors regarding their house being up for foreclosure. The allegations surfaced online after it was said that Austin McBroom and Catherine McBroom refused to pay off their debts, which have now piled up to over $9 million.

As rumors of the dream mansion being up for auction continued to circulate online, The Ace Family’s Catherine McBroom took to Snapchat to address the ongoing rumors. The 31-year-old mother of three has amassed her own following on the platform. Her fans on Snapchat have also encouraged her to start her own YouTube channel separate from The Ace Family channel.

Catherine McBroom denies her home being up for auction (Image via Snapchat/catherinepaiz)

When asked why the family was living in denial about their house being up for sale, Catherine McBroom said:

“I have not spoken about any of this publicly but if I did I think most of the hateful; people that with us pain and failure would feel very stupid for ever assuming the worst. It’s just not fair how people can just assume that I don’t pay my bills or something.”

She continued:

“That’s so far from my character and much more. I think people forget that we built our house… and that we are in a pandemic. Most cities are closed and unable to get permits etc not everything in the world has to do with money.”

The former Victoria’s Secret model ended the post with:

“To see people make fun of the idea of loosing a home is sick. Wish people well!”

The Ace Family’s history of financial woes

The Ace Family has amassed over 19 million subscribers on YouTube and are estimated to be worth over $22 million. It seems unfathomable that the parents are unable to pay off their piled-up debts. Though the couple often flaunt their wealth online, they also continue to hide several lawsuits which they are now battling.

Austin McBroom organized the Battle of the Platforms: YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing match which allegedly did not hit the estimated pay-per-view numbers and landed his company Social Gloves Entertainment in debt. Boxers, investors and artists including Vinnie Hacker, Bryce Hall, Kevin Hart and James Harden are reportedly suing Austin’s company.

Social Gloves had also partnered with media company LiveXLive, which is allegedly suing the company for $100 million.

Although Austin McBroom and Catherine McBroom have vehemently denied bankruptcy, documents circulating online explain otherwise. Leaked documents of the couple’s home being up for sale have fueled rumors of them losing their home.

Also Read

TikToker Bryce Hall also released a document regarding him suing The Ace Family's Austin McBroom’s company, making it clear that the family is drowning in lawsuits.

The Ace Family mansion was supposed to go up for auction on 28 September 2021 but has now been postponed to 12 October 2021.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far