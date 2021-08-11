Did the ACE Family break up? Rumors intensify after Catherine McBroom announces she is going solo

Amidst the never-ending lawsuits that ACE Family's Austin McBroom has drowned himself in, his wife announced that she would start her own YouTube channel separate from the ongoing ACE Family channel.

Unsurprisingly, fans were taken by shock by this revelation.

Catherine McBroom took to Snapchat, unveiling details regarding her new channel. The mother-of-three also posted a snap that mentioned topics she would be covering on YouTube, including god, manifestation, motherhood, religion, fame, clothing hauls, and more.

Fans speculate that the 30-year-old is creating her own channel because the ACE Family name is being tarnished along with the Social Gloves lawsuits her husband Austin is embroiled in.

Social Gloves Entertainment, owned by Austin McBroom, has been issued a $100 million lawsuit by LiveXLive amongst several other internet personalities suing the ACE Family patriarch. Basketball player James Harden, who invested $2 million into the Social Gloves boxing match, has also sued the company.

Why is Catherine McBroom, from the ACE Family, launching her own YouTube channel?

Amidst her husband Austin McBroom, 29, dealing with financial issues regarding his company, Catherine McBroom made the announcement, which received immense support from fans. She has a significant following on the ACE Family channel, and viewers love listening to her.

Aside from being active on the ACE Family YouTube channel, Catherine McBroom often takes to her Snapchat speaking about spirituality and mental health, which has garnered a vast audience. Fans of the former Victoria's Secret model often encouraged Catherine to start her own podcast separate from the ACE Family channel, where she would be the show's star.

Getting back to the recent announcement, people on the internet are suspicious about the timing of her decision to start a separate YouTube channel. They speculate that Catherine is launching it soon as the couple is facing marital problems amidst the lawsuits.

Fans also assume that Catherine McBroom will be filing for divorce and starting a separate YouTube channel as her husband was hit with cheating allegations last year.

Catherine mcbroom starting a solo YouTube channel 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 the end of the ACE family nearing cuz ain’t no way she ain’t gonna divorce him after all these recent lawsuits — t (@bieberalcohol) August 6, 2021

A little birdie is speculating that Catherine wants a divorce from Austin McBroom, who is currently in a bit of a financial mess.



Remember Bois, when the money goes so do the hoes. Amen. — PapaUwU 🍿 DYM (@papauwuplays) August 11, 2021

The ACE Family’s mansion was also hit with a foreclosure notice that both Austin and Catherine denied. The eviction notice must also have strained their relationship, causing the latter to separate from the ACE Family channel she shares with her husband.

Edited by Ravi Iyer