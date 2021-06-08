Who is Austin McBroom's wife, Catherine Paiz?

Catherine Paiz is an actress, model and a social media personality. Along with her husband Austin McBroom, Paiz runs a YouTube channel called 'The ACE Family'.

Paiz's full name is Dolores Catherine Johnson Piaz. Born and brought up in Montreal, Canada, the YouTube sensation later moved to Florida to live with her mother.

Born in August 1990, Catherine Paiz spent her school days playing a lot of sports like hockey, volleyball and soccer.

The social media personality started her modeling career at the age of just 16 when she got a gig at Victoria's Secret.

Later, using her work experience as a model, Paiz landed a couple of acting roles. She played roles in movies like Monday Nights at Seven, Lilin's Brood and You Can't Have It.

During her stint as a model, Paiz also worked hard to increase her influence on social media. She gained a lot of followers by posting exotic photos of herself along with her husband McBroom.

What is 'The ACE Family' and how is Catherine Paiz related to it?

Catherine Paiz, along with her husband Austin McBroom, started a channel on YouTube called 'The ACE Family'.

They named the channel 'The ACE Family' after the first letter of the three members of their family - A for Austin McBroom, C for Catherine Paiz and E for their daughter Elle Lively McBroom. The couple got engaged a year after their daughter was born.

'The ACE Family' YouTube channel has more than 18 million subscribers. Their content mostly consists of challenges and pranks that the power couple posts to entertain and amuse their fans.

Due to their popularity, the couple are friends with big-time celebrities like Kylie Jenner. Jenner even hosted a party for the gender-reveal of Alaia, Paiz and McBroom's second child.

Edited by Harvey Leonard