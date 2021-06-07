What is the drama that went down between Jake Paul and Austin McBroom?

The drama between Jake Paul and Austin McBroom took another turn as Paul accused McBroom of cheating on his wife Catherine every weekend. Their beef was started by McBroom, who called Jake Paul out in a November 2020 Instagram post.

Things quickly escalated when Jake Paul wrote in his story that McBroom's wife was in his DMs, implying that Catherine Paiz approached 'The Problem Child'. However, it all fizzled out to nothing.

Currently, the member of the ACE Family channel, which has over 19 million YouTube subscribers, is set to fight Bryce Hall on June 12th, while Jake Paul will fight former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on August 28th. His brother, Logan Paul, recently fought Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match that went the distance.

McBroom reignited the beef when he posted a TikTok where he was walking alongside Tyron Woodley, saying:

“Jakey, you’re in trouble, my man!”

In response to this, Jake Paul accused Austin of being unfaithful to his wife. In the now-deleted TikTok video, he said:

“Oh, Austin! He switched up on me. He’s with my opponent! I’m in trouble, Austin? Does your wife know that you cheat on her every weekend? Does she know that you message every single girl on Instagram trying to get in their pants?”

He didn't stop there and also added that he had a lot of "tea" on the ACE "family." Amazingly, this wasn't the end of it as they both had a confrontation, and Jake Paul went a little too far.

Jake Paul allegedly slashed Austin McBroom’s Lamborghini tires after a face-off

The rivalry reached a boiling point when both of them had a heated confrontation. Jake Paul allegedly slashed the tires on McBroom's cars after the two squared off.

Watch the entire incident over here:

However, both of them sorted the situation out after Jake Paul phoned him and apologized for damaging the vehicles, saying:

“I was mad, I was heated in the moment, I f**ked up.”

This rivalry is intensely heating up, and both of them might box each other after their current fights. It will be interesting to see how this situation develops.

Edited by Avinash Tewari