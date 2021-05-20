Which team did YouTuber Austin McBroom play basketball for?

YouTuber Austin McBroom is making headlines for his violent brawl with TikTok star Bryce Hall ahead of their celebrity boxing match. Both celebrities were seen promoting the event at the Fred Segal store in West Hollywood.

Born on 20th May 1992, Austin McBroom is a famous American YouTube sensation and professional basketball player. While he has amassed a large fan base expanding to over 18-million subscribers, the 29-year-old initially gained a reputation for being a good basketball player. After attending Campbell Hall School, McBroom had a one-year stint with a team in Central Michigan, earning him a spot on the Mid-American Conference All-Freshman team. McBroom played two seasons of college basketball with the Saint Louis Billikens and his final season with the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Come to find out @brycehall is as strong as my 10 month old baby boy. Steel boy you wanna fight him instead of me 😂 — Austin McBroom (@AustinMcbroom) May 18, 2021

Did Austin McBroom play other sports too?

Austin McBroom is said to have been exceptional in other sports, such as baseball and football. In one of his videos, the YouTuber explained why he shifted his focus to basketball:

"Baseball was just too slow for me. And then football, I hated getting tackled. I would just run all over the field … Basketball is just something I was always in love with. Couldn’t get bored with basketball.”

On January 3rd, 2020, Austin McBroom's then-girlfriend Catherine Paiz announced the couple had tied the knot years ago in a privately held ceremony. Posting a video of it on January 18th, the two were seen talking about their secret wedding. While clarifying the situation to his internet community, McBroom said:

"It was a special moment for us for so many reasons. And we didn’t feel the need to have to go to Vegas or to have a wedding that day because the way we do things, the way I like to do things is very big and we weren’t necessarily ready to have a massive wedding.”

