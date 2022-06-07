Fans worry as negative Jurassic World Dominion reviews flood Twitter

Ahead of Chris Pratt-starrer Jurassic World Dominion's premiere in America this Friday, June 10, Twitter has been flooded with several negative reviews that have gotten the fans of the franchise all worried and on edge.

Joey Magidson @JoeyMagidson Jurassic World: Dominion throws a ton at the wall to see what sticks. The first act is alright, the middle sags/feels out of a different franchise, but the third act is a real pleasing section of fan service. Nothing incredible, but decently entertaining. #JurassicWorldDominion Jurassic World: Dominion throws a ton at the wall to see what sticks. The first act is alright, the middle sags/feels out of a different franchise, but the third act is a real pleasing section of fan service. Nothing incredible, but decently entertaining. #JurassicWorldDominion https://t.co/5EI2Ikhrxs

The Jurassic Park franchise has been galvanizing fans for decades now with their unique imagination of the creatures that roamed the Earth millions of years ago, offering them a perception of life amongst dinosaurs. Dominion is one of its many upcoming sequels, only this time uniting a new generation of actors alongside the iconic batch of the first dinosaur movies that premiered nearly three decades ago.

The events of J.A. Bayona's Fallen Kingdom set the stage for Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World Dominion, which kicks off with dinosaurs now freely roaming the Earth and forcing the human species to tightly preserve their status as the top predators on the planet.

Let's see what Twitter users have been saying about the last part of the blockbuster hit Jurassic World trilogy.

Negative tweets flood twitter ahead of Jurassic World Dominion premiere

A thread of negative tweets has swamped Twitter as critics hurry to share their views on the latest Jurassic World trilogy installment, Jurassic World Dominion, ahead of its premiere on June 10, 2022. However, the balance has been restored with mixed reviews as fans beam with excitement to see their favorite Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt in action again.

Although Jurassic World Dominion has been termed a "roaring adventure," claiming it's the best finale that could have been given to the franchise, others have labeled it "underwhelming" since it overlooks the idea that should have been in place from the beginning.

Many acclaimed critics have openly expressed their thoughts on Jurassic World Dominion, which were mostly negative:

Clayton Davis - Stand with 🇺🇦 @ByClaytonDavis Let’s be clear…it doesn’t matter what I say about #JurassicWorldDominion - it's going to make so much money. It defies logic. It's a movie where things just happen and people know things "because" - smoke a joint, go drunk and have the time of your life. Nostalgia on overdrive. Let’s be clear…it doesn’t matter what I say about #JurassicWorldDominion - it's going to make so much money. It defies logic. It's a movie where things just happen and people know things "because" - smoke a joint, go drunk and have the time of your life. Nostalgia on overdrive. https://t.co/eD7hViPYSd

Jazz Tangcay @jazzt #jurassicworlddominion is a big, roaring fun adventure. The dinosaurs are bigger and better than ever. It's non-stop Dinosaur action. And Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill's return hit the nostalgic spots. I just love them. #jurassicworlddominion is a big, roaring fun adventure. The dinosaurs are bigger and better than ever. It's non-stop Dinosaur action. And Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill's return hit the nostalgic spots. I just love them. https://t.co/Z7kvy3SkpO

Courtney Howard @Lulamaybelle #JurassicWorldDominion = BAD. It ignores the premise it should’ve had from the start, instead synthetically engineering 2 entirely different, uninteresting & hollow stories that it struggles to connect. Some effects look polished, some ropey. Worst of the franchise. #JurassicWorldDominion = BAD. It ignores the premise it should’ve had from the start, instead synthetically engineering 2 entirely different, uninteresting & hollow stories that it struggles to connect. Some effects look polished, some ropey. Worst of the franchise. https://t.co/0xbyUR6O9d

Ian Sandwell @ian_sandwell It delivers the spectacle you expect, but #JurassicWorldDominion feels underwhelming for a finale as it treads familiar ground. Lovely to see the OG trio though and their strand is the strongest, even if it unwittingly highlights how bland the JW characters are by comparison. It delivers the spectacle you expect, but #JurassicWorldDominion feels underwhelming for a finale as it treads familiar ground. Lovely to see the OG trio though and their strand is the strongest, even if it unwittingly highlights how bland the JW characters are by comparison. https://t.co/IT2yXfhMFY

Germain Lussier @GermainLussier Truly, Jurassic World Dominion is bad. So bad. It’s too long, it’s wildly repetitive & the dinosaurs are window dressing for multiple uninteresting, unrelated stories. The actors do their best but its all just overindulgent & pointless. One of, if not the, worst in the franchise. Truly, Jurassic World Dominion is bad. So bad. It’s too long, it’s wildly repetitive & the dinosaurs are window dressing for multiple uninteresting, unrelated stories. The actors do their best but its all just overindulgent & pointless. One of, if not the, worst in the franchise.

Matt Donato @DoNatoBomb My gut reaction after walking out of #JurassicWorldDominion is that’s the worst movie in a franchise I adore. It’s too long, action sequences are downright ugly, and overall wayyyy too bloated. Then again, I smiled at nostalgia beats and baby dinos so like, that too? My gut reaction after walking out of #JurassicWorldDominion is that’s the worst movie in a franchise I adore. It’s too long, action sequences are downright ugly, and overall wayyyy too bloated. Then again, I smiled at nostalgia beats and baby dinos so like, that too? https://t.co/BA1J4uFOMD

Scott Menzel @ScottDMenzel It brings me no joy to report that #JurassicWorldDominion is a MASSIVE disappointment. While the film does feature some incredible dinosaur sequences and it is great to see the original cast back on the big screen, the film fails to deliver on what the previous films promise. It brings me no joy to report that #JurassicWorldDominion is a MASSIVE disappointment. While the film does feature some incredible dinosaur sequences and it is great to see the original cast back on the big screen, the film fails to deliver on what the previous films promise. https://t.co/AsGoqMsrSf

Although early reactions and reviews circling around the dinosaur-centric film are highly divided, with some calling it endearing due to the obvious comeback of the OG actors and others are concerned about the movie being extremely lengthy, many praised the movie and the stars for giving it a nostalgic twist.

Perri Nemiroff @PNemiroff #JurassicWorldDominion rocks an excellent mix of practical & digital effects. Dinos look GREAT. Dimetrodon scene is ... right up my alley. Bryce Dallas Howard runs away with the movie -- & new trilogy for that matter. Claire experiences one heck of an arc & Howard soars with it. #JurassicWorldDominion rocks an excellent mix of practical & digital effects. Dinos look GREAT. Dimetrodon scene is ... right up my alley. Bryce Dallas Howard runs away with the movie -- & new trilogy for that matter. Claire experiences one heck of an arc & Howard soars with it. https://t.co/5qWYkddi9e

Erik Davis @ErikDavis GOOD NEWS: #JurassicWorldDominion is my favorite film of the new Jurassic trilogy. It’s stuffed w/ thrilling dinosaur encounters & lots more Jeff Goldblum, but it’s also got a great balance of creepy & inventive scenarios w/ some choice nods to what came before. A solid finale. GOOD NEWS: #JurassicWorldDominion is my favorite film of the new Jurassic trilogy. It’s stuffed w/ thrilling dinosaur encounters & lots more Jeff Goldblum, but it’s also got a great balance of creepy & inventive scenarios w/ some choice nods to what came before. A solid finale. https://t.co/G6bMCDUecL

More about Chris Pratt-starrer Jurassic World Dominion

Dominion is being hailed as the concluding chapter in the Jurassic World trilogy and Universal Pictures has assembled a cast of characters from both the past and present, bringing nostalgia at its finest for their audiences.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles in Steven Spielberg's 1993 blockbuster that introduced humans to the Jurassic world. After featuring in the previous two movies of the trilogy, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reappear with newcomers DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie as the latest additions.

The official synopsis of Dominion states:

"From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures."

With a limited and restricted global premiere in 15 overseas regions before the North American premiere on friday, garnered $55.4 million at the foreign box office, with the fastest growth rates coming in Mexico and Korea over the weekend.

Jurassic World's final chapter hits theatres on Friday, June 10, 2022.

