Fans worry as negative Jurassic World Dominion reviews flood Twitter

Ahead of Chris Pratt-starrer Jurassic World Dominion's premiere in America this Friday, June 10, Twitter has been flooded with several negative reviews that have gotten the fans of the franchise all worried and on edge.
The Jurassic Park franchise has been galvanizing fans for decades now with their unique imagination of the creatures that roamed the Earth millions of years ago, offering them a perception of life amongst dinosaurs. Dominion is one of its many upcoming sequels, only this time uniting a new generation of actors alongside the iconic batch of the first dinosaur movies that premiered nearly three decades ago.
The events of J.A. Bayona's Fallen Kingdom set the stage for Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World Dominion, which kicks off with dinosaurs now freely roaming the Earth and forcing the human species to tightly preserve their status as the top predators on the planet.
Let's see what Twitter users have been saying about the last part of the blockbuster hit Jurassic World trilogy.
Negative tweets flood twitter ahead of Jurassic World Dominion premiere
A thread of negative tweets has swamped Twitter as critics hurry to share their views on the latest Jurassic World trilogy installment, Jurassic World Dominion, ahead of its premiere on June 10, 2022. However, the balance has been restored with mixed reviews as fans beam with excitement to see their favorite Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt in action again.
Although Jurassic World Dominion has been termed a "roaring adventure," claiming it's the best finale that could have been given to the franchise, others have labeled it "underwhelming" since it overlooks the idea that should have been in place from the beginning.
Many acclaimed critics have openly expressed their thoughts on Jurassic World Dominion, which were mostly negative:
Although early reactions and reviews circling around the dinosaur-centric film are highly divided, with some calling it endearing due to the obvious comeback of the OG actors and others are concerned about the movie being extremely lengthy, many praised the movie and the stars for giving it a nostalgic twist.
More about Chris Pratt-starrer Jurassic World Dominion
Dominion is being hailed as the concluding chapter in the Jurassic World trilogy and Universal Pictures has assembled a cast of characters from both the past and present, bringing nostalgia at its finest for their audiences.
Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles in Steven Spielberg's 1993 blockbuster that introduced humans to the Jurassic world. After featuring in the previous two movies of the trilogy, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reappear with newcomers DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie as the latest additions.
The official synopsis of Dominion states:
"From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures."
With a limited and restricted global premiere in 15 overseas regions before the North American premiere on friday, garnered $55.4 million at the foreign box office, with the fastest growth rates coming in Mexico and Korea over the weekend.
Jurassic World's final chapter hits theatres on Friday, June 10, 2022.