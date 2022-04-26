Why is Chris Pratt being canceled? James Gunn defends MCU star amid latest Twitter trend 

Chris Pratt is arguably the biggest name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since portraying Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The ever-loved actor has been receiving immense flack online in recent days because of his association with the controversial Zeo Church.

But MCU director James Gunn took to Twitter on April 23, defending the 42-year-old star. An MCU Twitter fan took to the social media platform and asked Marvel to replace Chris Pratt. The Avengers: Endgame director responded:

James Gunn @JamesGunn @themeghanlodon_ For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him. @themeghanlodon_ For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that’s not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him.

Gunn continued to slam netizens trolling the actor for attending a controversial church. The director slammed netizens for believing false rumors by saying:

James Gunn @JamesGunn @cerealgoth @themeghanlodon_ He isn’t. I know the church he currently goes to. Do you? (The answer is you don’t, but you heard from someone who heard from someone who heard from someone where he goes to church, so decided, “yeah, okay, I’ll believe this terrible thing I heard online about this celebrity!”) @cerealgoth @themeghanlodon_ He isn’t. I know the church he currently goes to. Do you? (The answer is you don’t, but you heard from someone who heard from someone who heard from someone where he goes to church, so decided, “yeah, okay, I’ll believe this terrible thing I heard online about this celebrity!”)

Why does the internet hate Chris Pratt?

The Jurassic World star has been affiliated with Zoe Church, reportedly inspired by Hillsong, a Christian megachurch. Global Senior Pastor Brian Houston of Hillsong wrote his views on LGBTQ+ in a blog post by saying:

“We are a gay welcoming church but we are not a church that affirms a gay lifestyle.”

ayla is trying to write @aylaswar I wish chriss pratt would just quit acting so tired of having to see his homophobic face everywhere I wish chriss pratt would just quit acting so tired of having to see his homophobic face everywhere

Fellow celebrity Elliott Page also called Pratt for supporting the “infamous anti-LGBTQ+" church. In response to the same, Pratt claimed:

“I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone. No church defines me or my life, and I am not a spokesman for any church or any group of people.”

The actor also received immense backlash following his divorce from ex-wife Anna Faris. He went on to marry Katherine Schwarzenegger. He wished his second wife a birthday on Instagram. Buzzfeed News reported that it read:

“She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter. She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me.”

Netizens found the “healthy daughter” comment insensitive as his ex-wife Faris gave birth to Jack, who has been struggling with health issues. Netizens were also displeased with the comment about her heart being “pure and it belongs to me,” as it seemingly referred to the orthodox possessiveness and traditional notions of a woman being a man's property.

misty longman @misty_Longman Ana Faris, watching the world realize every red flag in her marriage to Chris Pratt: Ana Faris, watching the world realize every red flag in her marriage to Chris Pratt: https://t.co/4cQvYrP3ex

Chris Pratt has also included multiple photos of his wife Katherine giving him a pedicure, which netizens found disturbing. Many saw the dynamics of their relationship as questionable.

Katherine Schwarzenegger along with Chris Pratt (Image via prattprattpratt/Instagram)

Apart from the reasons for hate stated above, the superstar has been accused of being a Donald Trump supporter. In October, Pratt refused to attend a Joe Biden x Kamala Harris rally, which added fuel to the fire.

As many continue to jump on the hate bandwagon, the hashtag “RIP Chris Pratt” has occasionally found its way on Twitter in the hopes of “canceling” the actor.

Pratt himself did not respond to the immense hate he had accumulated online while writing this article.

