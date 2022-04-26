Why is Chris Pratt being canceled? James Gunn defends MCU star amid latest Twitter trend 

Chris Pratt is arguably the biggest name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since portraying Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The ever-loved actor has been receiving immense flack online in recent days because of his association with the controversial Zeo Church.
But MCU director James Gunn took to Twitter on April 23, defending the 42-year-old star. An MCU Twitter fan took to the social media platform and asked Marvel to replace Chris Pratt. The Avengers: Endgame director responded:
Gunn continued to slam netizens trolling the actor for attending a controversial church. The director slammed netizens for believing false rumors by saying:
Why does the internet hate Chris Pratt?
The Jurassic World star has been affiliated with Zoe Church, reportedly inspired by Hillsong, a Christian megachurch. Global Senior Pastor Brian Houston of Hillsong wrote his views on LGBTQ+ in a blog post by saying:
“We are a gay welcoming church but we are not a church that affirms a gay lifestyle.”
Fellow celebrity Elliott Page also called Pratt for supporting the “infamous anti-LGBTQ+" church. In response to the same, Pratt claimed:
“I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone. No church defines me or my life, and I am not a spokesman for any church or any group of people.”
The actor also received immense backlash following his divorce from ex-wife Anna Faris. He went on to marry Katherine Schwarzenegger. He wished his second wife a birthday on Instagram. Buzzfeed News reported that it read:
“She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter. She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me.”
Netizens found the “healthy daughter” comment insensitive as his ex-wife Faris gave birth to Jack, who has been struggling with health issues. Netizens were also displeased with the comment about her heart being “pure and it belongs to me,” as it seemingly referred to the orthodox possessiveness and traditional notions of a woman being a man's property.
Chris Pratt has also included multiple photos of his wife Katherine giving him a pedicure, which netizens found disturbing. Many saw the dynamics of their relationship as questionable.
Apart from the reasons for hate stated above, the superstar has been accused of being a Donald Trump supporter. In October, Pratt refused to attend a Joe Biden x Kamala Harris rally, which added fuel to the fire.
As many continue to jump on the hate bandwagon, the hashtag “RIP Chris Pratt” has occasionally found its way on Twitter in the hopes of “canceling” the actor.
Pratt himself did not respond to the immense hate he had accumulated online while writing this article.