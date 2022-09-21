Where to buy Nike Air Max 97 No Bubble shoes? Price and more details explored 

The legendary designer Christian Tresser gave the sneaker community a Nike Air Max 97 silhouette back in 1997 that still looks incredibly futuristic. Now, the brand new "No Bubble" makeup of the silhouette elevates this cutting-edge esthetic to a new level with a revised lacing system.

The impending Nike Air Max 97 “No Bubble” rendition will supposedly hit the market in the coming weeks. These widely admired silhouettes will be offered for $190 per pair. Readers will be able to grab these shoes from the online locations of Nike as well as a few other retail partners.

Nike Air Max 97 No Bubble arrives in black and white foliated overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Max 97 was introduced by Nike 25 years ago. The traditional silhouette has been embellished with many palettes as well as collaborations throughout that time.

In honor of this, the Swoosh has revived classic styles like the "Silver Bullet" and "Gold Bullet" colors and unveiled a variety of new colorways including “Muslin/Pink Foam,” “Leopard Tongue,” “Koi,” and more. The Swoosh label also debuted two notable colorways in partnership with CdGH Plus quite recently.

As seen earlier on Air Max 1, yet another design has emerged with a sole that chooses to hide the characteristic Air unit.

The Nike Air Max 97 Premium "No Bubble" rendition takes the toggle-lacing trend ahead. Initially, sneakerheads may find this new variant quite similar to previous iterations of the silhouette, but upon a closer look, they'll discover that there is much more to this shoe than what meets the eye.

The complete shoe features “Black/White-Light Silver-Coconut Milk” color palette. The anterior half of the top is made of mesh plus leather in tune with the popular "Panda" color palette, while the bottom part is covered in soft suede.

While coconut milk as well as frosty rubber outsole pairings continue to offer a retro feel that is guaranteed to catch people's attention, a light silver swoosh flashes through the side panels.

Nike Air Max 97 Premium

Color: Black/White-Light Silver-Coconut Milk

Style Code: DZ5316-010

Release Date: 2022

Of course, the toggle switch arrangement that gives the Nike Air Max 97 a minimalist touch has to be the highlight of the sneaker. Apparently, the branding accents appear on the insoles, tongue flaps, and heel counters. The white leather tongues are embellished with tiny black swooshes.

Moreover, the inner linings fashioned with white textiles are combined to the bold black insoles. The back heels are adorned with branded pull tabs. Below the heels, the midsoles are etched with signature swoosh markings.

Rounding out the shoe are the Coconut milk-toned midsoles, which are incorporated with eponymous Air units. These midsoles are united with the aforementioned frosty blue outer sole units.

Since they come with two distinct sets of laces, this new variation will enable the wearer to experiment with various looks. While one is black with white aglets, the other is made in the opposite manner.

Keep a watchful eye out for the next Nike Air Max 97 “No Bubble” hue that is scheduled for the upcoming weeks. With a list price of $190 for each pair, these limited edition pairs will be made available on the e-commerce stores of Nike and other partnering sellers.

