Where to buy Comme des Garcons x Nike Air Max 97 sneakers? Everything we know so far

The Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, is continuing its collaborative streak with the Paris-based Japanese fashion label, Comme des Garcons. The Japanese fashion label is giving the classic Nike silhouette, the Air Max 97, a dark triple black makeover. The shoes were first teased to the public at the start of the year, in January, during the CdG's FW2022 runway in Tokyo.

After much anticipation, Nike has released the official images of the pair. These will be available at Dover Street Market before being released on SNKRS. According to Hypebeast, the sneaker pair will be available alongside the rest of the CdG Homme Plus FW22 collection on Comme des Garcons' official e-commerce site in the coming weeks.

More about the upcoming Fall Winter 2022 Comme des Garcons x Nike Air Max 97 triple black sneakers

Comme des Garcons, a frequent collaborator of Nike Inc. and its subsidiary Converse, first announced the upcoming Air Max 97 collaboration in January as part of the Fall/Winter 2022 runway show in Tokyo. Now the collection's release is right around the corner.

The Air Max 97, which is known for its swooping clean design lines and overall aesthetic of speed, was designed by Christian Tresser. The designer conceptualized the sneakers after he was inspired by the ripples caused by water droplets falling into a pond. The upcoming Air Max 97 pays homage to the groundwork laid by Tresser.

However, Rei Kawakubo-led Comme des Garcons added their own variations to the shoe as they opted to tone down the high-speed stylings in favor of a more weathered look.

The mudguards of the sneakers are made of leather materials, while the overlays are speckled with weather detailing.The upper's base is clad in a stark black hue, which contrasts with the panels on the upper, which feature aged paneling throughout the shoe. The stealthy appearance extends to the tongue, sockliners, and shoe laces.

As usual, the special Comme des Garcons branding is kept to a minimum, as it only appears printed over the insoles. The branding is surrounded by three iconic swoosh logos.

The stealthy black theme is also carried over to the black Max Air-cushioned midsoles and matching rubber outsoles.

In the upcoming shoe, the construction from the paneling to the materials is relatively untouched, and the silhouette mirrors the general silhouettes of the classic's prio releases. The leather overlays throughout the upper are featured in a unique treatment, whose patina is reminiscent of the suede at a glance.

Other than this Triple black makeover of the Air Max 97, Comme des Garcons and Nike's partnership will also release a similarly-weathered white and blue makeover, whose official imagery has yet to surface.

Although official images of the project have surfaced, neither of the parties involved has announced an official release date for the shoe. However, according to media outlet Hypebeast, the pair is expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

