Where to buy Nike Air Max 97 Atlantic Blue and Voltage Yellow colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The Oregon-based activewear juggernaut is preparing to release its fresh take on the Nike Air Max 97 sneaker design. The legendary silhouette's impending "Atlantic Blue and Voltage Yellow" sneaker variant will be another release glorifying the 35th anniversary of Air Max as well as the 25th anniversary of the Air Max 97 model.

The impending Nike Air Max 97 OG "Atlantic Blue and Voltage Blue" colorway will enter the footwear market on August 23, 2022, at 7.30 pm. These sneakers will be delivered by partnering retailers and Nike.com. Each pair can be availed for $185.

Nike Air Max 97 appears in the Atlantic Blue and Voltage Yellow colorway

Take a closer look at the impending sneakers (Image via @uptod4te and @snkr_twitr/Twitter)

The shoe label is inundating the footwear market with numerous new color blockings of the Nike Air Max 97 shoe, in addition to re-releasing its popular shoe designs from the past to mark the two anniversaries.

Previously, in 2022, Nike unveiled various fresh makeovers, including "Team Red," "Set to Rise," "Magic Ember," and "Obsidian," in addition to reviving a previous "Silver Bullet" iteration. Between these freshly designed combinations, another "Atlantic Blue and Voltage Yellow" makeup will be available later in August.

Nike wrote about the origin and heritage of its highly acclaimed Air Max on its website:

“Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains.”

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Air Max 97 OG “Atlantic Blue” Releases August 23rd＞＞



Nike Air Max 97 OG “Atlantic Blue”

Color: Atlantic Blue/Voltage Yellow

Style Code: DM0028-400

Release Date: August 23, 2022

Price: $185 Nike Air Max 97 OG “Atlantic Blue” Releases August 23rd＞＞Nike Air Max 97 OG “Atlantic Blue”Color: Atlantic Blue/Voltage YellowStyle Code: DM0028-400Release Date: August 23, 2022Price: $185 https://t.co/52sjdsifZ5

For the uninitiated, both the "Neon" and "Atlantic Blue" variants of the Air Max 97 were reissued by Nike in 2017 to commemorate the shoe's twentieth birthday. The brand appears to be fusing these two color palettes into one for the brand's new hybridized revamp in 2022.

The description of the Nike Air Max 97 Atlantic Blue and Voltage Yellow shoe on the brand's official web page says,

“Celebrating the 35th anniversary of Air Max and the 25th anniversary of the beloved Air Max 97, this "Atlantic Blue" style combines two iconic colorways last released in 2017 in one modern makeup. In classic AM97 style, Atlantic Blue and reflective stripes get wavy above a black mudguard, while a Voltage Yellow Air Max unit and Swoosh add an electrifying pop of color.”

The uppers of the arriving "Atlantic Blue and Voltage Yellow" colorway are enhanced with the additional touches of black, white, and metallic gray. Here, the metallic gray mesh underlays are adorned with foliated blue leather panels placed all over.

WishATL @WishATL

-

Celebrating the 35th anniversary of Air Max and the 25th anniversary of the Air Max 97, this style combines two iconic colors last released in 2017. #NowAvailable The @Nike Air Max 97 ‘Atlantic Blue and Voltage Yellow’—$185, In-Store & Online at WishATL.com Celebrating the 35th anniversary of Air Max and the 25th anniversary of the Air Max 97, this style combines two iconic colors last released in 2017. #NowAvailable The @Nike Air Max 97 ‘Atlantic Blue and Voltage Yellow’—$185, In-Store & Online at WishATL.com.-Celebrating the 35th anniversary of Air Max and the 25th anniversary of the Air Max 97, this style combines two iconic colors last released in 2017. https://t.co/rrxitwizta

The toe caps and the lateral sides are all decorated with the widely-loved layered wavy designs of Air Max 97 that are created with alternately placed metallic gray mesh and blue leathers. They are defined by bold black nubuck that forms the shoe's mudguard.

The Voltage yellow tiny swooshes are prominent in the mid-foot area. On the rear side, the heel counters are accomplished with similar voltage yellow Air Max branding tags. Furthermore, the metallic gray tongue flaps and the blue insoles are emblazoned with brilliant volt swoosh markings.

Ultimately, the 3M reflective detailing and a White and Black rubber sole round out the shoe's appearance. Translucent volt yellow fittings also embellish the sole units underneath.

Sneaker Steal @sneakersteal



Nike Air Max 97 'Atlantic Blue / Voltage Yellow'



bit.ly/3R27vFr Just inNike Air Max 97 'Atlantic Blue / Voltage Yellow' Just in💥Nike Air Max 97 'Atlantic Blue / Voltage Yellow'bit.ly/3R27vFr https://t.co/98D35CLFkt

Mark your calendars for the next Nike Air Max 97 "Atlantic Blue and Voltage Yellow" rendition that will drop soon, on August 23, 2022. Interested shoppers can fetch them online from Nike's SNKRS app and its retail partners for $185 per pair.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht