Where to buy Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 Low shoes? Price and more details explored 

Through their latest collaboration with Eastside Golf for the Air Jordan 1 silhouette, the Jordan Brand is further promoting the game. Michael Jordan has a special place in his heart for golf; at this point, his fans and the rest of the world know of the player's fondness for the sport.

The upcoming Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 Low edition will drop in the next few weeks. Although the exact drop date remains unclear, these limited edition pairs will be sold for $130. Interested readers can easily buy these pairs from the e-commerce stores of Nike and Eastside Golf, alongside a slew of other retail outlets.

Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 Low shoes appeared in midnight navy nubuck overlays

Here's a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

In recent years, the NBA legend and his shoe label have continued to create classic models for golf-ready styles, including iconic silhouettes like Air Jordan 4 and Air Jordan 1 Low. Taking things further, the Jordan Brand partnered with Eastside Golf to redesign the low-top variant of the classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette in a golf-inspired theme.

For the unfamiliar, Eastside Golf is a company that intends to bring golf to the youth by partnering with globally acclaimed labels like the Jordan Brand. In 2022, the sneaker community received their collaborative approach of Air Jordan 12 shoes, debuting in low and high-top versions.

Despite not having an outsole made for golf, the silhouette has features that pay homage to the sport. The upper is made entirely of rich navy blue nubuck, with complementary stitching details enhancing the appearance.

This is contrasted by the waxed tongue set, deep blue with Rustic Orange stitching expressing the relationship between the brands. This branding is embroidered in a beautiful cursive style. These tongue sections are tied up by sheeny black lace loops embellished with gold aglets.

The blue sockliners are paired up with striking color contrasts. The insoles boast of the images of a golf course on one shoe, followed by muddy brown prints on the other.

Instead of embroidering the traditional Wings logo on the heel, the "Eastside Golf" text on the left foot and the brand's emblem on the right shoe are sewed on top of the nubuck heel overlay. The sail midsole and semi-transparent orange-shaded rubber outsole with the word "CLAY" printed underneath complete this collaborative effort.

To match the rest, these exclusive golf-inspired pairs will be delivered in customized shoe boxes featuring golf course prints on the top and Eastside Golf cursive branding prints added on the sides.

Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 Low

Color: Midnight Navy/Midnight Navy-Burnt Sunrise-White

Style Code: DV1759-448

Release Date: November 2022

During the 2022 holiday season, the newly designed Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 Low is scheduled for sale. These monotone low-tops will be offered in men's sizes. With a list price of $130 per pair, purchase these shoes from the online locations of both the partnering labels and a few other retail outlets.

