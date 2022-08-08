Where to buy Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12 Low shoes? Price and more details explored

The Detroit-based golf dedicated fashion label Eastside Golf recently formed another association with the Jordan brand, this time for a new Air Jordan 12 sneaker pack. The pair revamped the silhouette’s low and high design, where the AJ12 Low shoe is embellished with Midnight Navy and Burnt Sunrise overlays.

In November 2022, the forthcoming Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12 Low “Midnight Navy” edition is expected to arrive, according to various sources. These low-tops will have a price tag of $220 for each pair, which will be dropped online and at offline stores of Nike, alongside a few other select retail marketplaces.

Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12 Low shoe will arrive in blue and white leather makeup

A closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Olajuwon Ajanaku established Eastside Golf in 2019, which aspires to encourage the culture, promote diversity, and progress the game by bringing golf to the attention of young people and non-golfers worldwide.

The lifestyle wear label is breaking through barriers with its finely designed and interesting apparel pieces. Besides, Eastside Golf is also securing partnerships with prominent brands like Nike Jordan, which can be attributed to the sport’s significant reputation for its exclusivity.

However, readers should know that Jordan Brand and Eastside Golf are not new partners. In 2021, the duo came together to reinterpret the Jordan brand’s fourth shoe and launch their Air Jordan 4 Retro Golf sneakers.

Now, the images of their new project surfaced recently, featuring both low and high-top variants of Air Jordan 12, almost precisely a year after the introduction of the previous pair.

Not long ago, the Instagram account of Eastside Golf unveiled its AJ12 Low, sported by the label’s athlete, Worthington II, at the 2022 tourney.

Similar to its high-top version, this shoe is also made with a combination of premium tumbled leathers and reptile skin-textured counterparts. A color palette featuring Midnight Navy, Burnt Sunrise, White, and Metallic Gold is used to complete the footwear.

Although most of it is covered in navy overlays, contrasting snakeskin white leather is employed for the side walls and heel counters. Apparently, the tongue areas are executed with a blue base detailed with burnt orange and metallic gold embellishments.

Here, the navy tongue flaps are embroidered with the typical “TWO 3” jersey number of Michael Jordan. Towards the collar, the fashion label’s golf player logo is marked on tongues.

小言 @ko_go_to Official Photos of the Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12 Low Golf＞＞



Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12 Low Golf

Color: Midnight Navy/White-Burnt Sunrise-Metallic Gold

Style Code: DZ4524-400

Release Date: November 2022

Price: $220 Official Photos of the Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12 Low Golf＞＞Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12 Low GolfColor: Midnight Navy/White-Burnt Sunrise-Metallic GoldStyle Code: DZ4524-400Release Date: November 2022Price: $220 https://t.co/vZOwbcWysf

Right next to the blue eyelets and lace loops, metallic gold eyelets are fixed on each side of the shoe. This area is finished off with a golf player hanging tag, making them more appealing.

The sockliners and footbeds that are accentuated with orange textiles exhibit the “Eastside Golf” prints on the insoles. Moreover, the back white heel is loaded with characteristic Jumpman logo, Jordan lettering, and jersey numbers aligned vertically.

Rounding out the shoes are white midsoles with glassy transparent outer sole units and metallic gold embellishments with Jumpman lettering added to the side walls.

Fans can sign up to Nike’s official web page for quick updates on the official release date of the next Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12 Retro Low Golf edition. They will drop soon in men’s sizing with a retail price tag of $220 per pair.

They can find these shoes on Nike’s SNKRS app with a slew of select sellers following their launch. Additionally, readers can check out the collab’s Air Jordan 12 high-top variant, designed alongside the aforementioned low-cut version.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer