Where to buy Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12 shoes? Price and more details explored 

After debuting “Stealth,” “Hyper Royal,” and “Black Taxi” colorways of Air Jordan 12 silhouette earlier in 2022, Jordan Brand is making preparations for the next collaborative launch with Eastside Golf. The shoe label will release a “Muslin and Burnt Sunrise” edition of AJ12 later this year. The newly revamped variant promotes golf and aims to raise its profile among the younger generation.

The upcoming East Golf x Air Jordan 12 “Muslin and Burnt Sunrise” shoes are scheduled to arrive in November this year, per the early reports. With an expected price tag of $200 for each pair, these collaborative shoes will be delivered by Nike and other selected stores.

Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12 will appear in Muslin and Burnt Sunrise overlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoe and customized shoe box (Image via Sportskeeda)

Air Jordan 12 is celebrated for its rich legacy. In Game 5 of The Finals, Michael Jordan put on a legendary performance, scoring 38 points, grabbing seven rebounds and handing out five assists while suffering a 103-degree temperature against the Utah Jazz. The NBA legend ultimately led his team to yet another title.

Similar to Michael’s enduring drive, the technology and construction of Air Jordan 12 helped solidify it as one of the most durable Air Jordans of all time. And like Michael's own style, the design of the shoe communicated a bold and striking elegance.

For the unfamiliar, Eastside Golf is a clothing company that was created to garner interest in golf among young people and non-golfers. They aim to continue to be real while inspiring the culture and promoting diversity.

The Detroit-based lifestyle label joined forces with the Beaverton’s shoe business for their collaborative take on the twelfth silhouette of Jordan Brand. The lively duo will celebrate golf and its culture with both high-top and low-cut variants of the Air Jordan 12 style. Unlike their blue and white AJ12 Low, the high-top style is adorned with cream and rustic orange tones.

The uppers of the arriving shoe are crafted with two different types of leather. Here, the creamy white tumbled leather has a combined reptile skin textured rustic orange counterpart. While hits of cream are prominent on top, the burnt orange hues adorn the mudguards and side walls of the shoe. The forefoot is even embedded with a Jumpman emblem.

Seemingly, the cream white tongue flaps are embroidered with the legend’s jersey number “TWO 3” placed vertically on them. Towards the neckline, these tongues are embellished with Eastside Golf symbols. This section is finished with matching cream lace loops and golf hanging tags from the clothing label.

Moving on, the inner linings are executed with akin creamy hues. In one shoe, the insoles feature green golf course prints, while the other pair feature brown muddy ground.

On the rear side, the heel counter is accomplished with the Jumpman logo, Jordan lettering, and the player’s jersey number “23.” Finalizing the pairs are the rustic orange sole units.

To match the esthetics, the pairs will be delivered in a customized shoe box. This box is decorated with hand-painted prints of golf players.

Readers can sign up to the brand’s official e-commerce website for timely updates on the future Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12 “Muslin and Burnt Sunrise” rendition. These pairs will be sold for $200 via Nike as well as other partnering retail locations.

