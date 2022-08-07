Where to buy Nike Air Max 90 Kumquat shoes? Price and more details explored 

After offering the popular Nike Air Max 90 silhouette in various darker liveries, the sportswear giant is now set to offer it in the "Kumquat" colorway, which features a vibrant and fruity color combination. The Swoosh team hopes to spread the sunlight as the leaves begin to turn brown as everyone hangs on to the end of the warmer months.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 “Kumquat” sneaker edition is expected to arrive in the coming weeks. This brilliantly designed iteration will be offered for $130 and traded via Nike’s online store as well as a group of select retail outlets.

Nike Air Max 90 will arrive covered in Kumquat and Anthracite overlays

Take a closer look at the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 Kumquat sneaker (Image via Sportskeeda)

The sportswear giant is celebrating the 35th anniversary of its widely admired Air Max technology by releasing a slew of new colorways at an astounding rate. Nike is working on grand festivities and therefore after marking its Air Max Day earlier in March, the brand is now adding more new styles and color-blocking to its extensive catalog.

Not long ago, the footwear brand teased its upcoming new revamp of its iconic Air Max 90 silhouette, including “Olive Reflective,” “Social FC,” “Dark Smoke Grey,” and “Black Neon.” In addition to these color schemes, fans of the brand also have another "Kumquat" version that is being prepared for the Fall 2022 release.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews

or 🗑️? Official Images: Nike Air Max 90 "Kumquat"or 🗑️? Official Images: Nike Air Max 90 "Kumquat"🔥 or 🗑️? https://t.co/yQN5C08dqN

Nike had this to say about origins of Air Max:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, the next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

The colors, namely Kumquat orange, University Gold, and Anthracite black, are combined to make these footwear pieces. The orange textile base is embellished with black leather overlays, which becomes more interesting with hits of gold on top.

The orange toe caps are surrounded by the black leather mudguards. Adjacent to these toe areas, the university gold hits are used on lace dubrae. The gold touches are also noticeable on the lateral swooshes and sole units, as well as on the heel tab branding.

Apparently, the eyelets are accomplished with bold black hues that are further combined with the orange tongue flaps. These tongues feature black and white Nike swoosh branding tags and are covered with white lace loops.

小言 @ko_go_to Official Photos of the Nike Air Max 90 “Kumquat”＞＞



Nike Air Max 90 “Kumquat”

Color: Kumquat/University Gold-Anthracite

Style Code: DQ8974-800

Release Date: 2022

Price: $130 Official Photos of the Nike Air Max 90 “Kumquat”＞＞Nike Air Max 90 “Kumquat”Color: Kumquat/University Gold-AnthraciteStyle Code: DQ8974-800Release Date: 2022Price: $130 https://t.co/zzhv4YsrMk

The collar areas are presented with orange on the outside and black on the inner sides of the pairs. These low-top designs offer padded collars for a soft and comfortable fit with a sleek look. Moreover, the footbeds, achieved with black insoles, are stamped with Nike swoosh branding.

The design is finished off with chunky white midsoles that are incorporated with Air units. Finally, the black rubber outsole with a kiss of "Kumquat" on the forefoot wraps up the designs.

Stay tuned to the shoe label’s e-commerce website for timely updates on this Nike Air Max 90 “Kumquat” footwear edition. It is expected to hit the footwear market in the coming weeks with a price tag of $130. Find them online via Nike and other partnering retail outlets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far