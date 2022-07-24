Where to buy Air Jordan 12 Low '25 Years in China' colorway? Price, release date, and more details explored 

Jordan Brand is getting ready with its new Air Jordan 12 Low colorway, which will celebrate the 25th anniversary of NBA legend’s shoe label in China.

Since its inception in 1984, the company has grown its business throughout the world. 25 years ago, the shoe company entered China and quickly became one of the country's most well-known sneaker brands.

The impending Air Jordan 12 Low “25 Years in China” edition is scheduled for the August release of the shoe company. The pair will be available from August 4, 2022, onwards.

With a price tag of $200, they will be traded via Nike’s e-commerce website and a slew of other sellers. Interested buyers can sign up on the brand’s website for quick updates on the pairs.

Air Jordan 12 Low is celebrating the brand’s 25 years in China with holographic details

The product description of "25 years in China" edition on Nike’s official web page says:

“Celebrating 25 years of Jordan Brand in China, the Air Jordan 12 Low is sharper than ever. Dressed up in crystal inspiration, the holographic mudguard sets you apart while premium leather in classic White keeps your look easy to style."

It further goes on to say:

"Special edition insole graphics and a "Next Stop Dongdan Streetball Tournament" logo on the back are your party favors, adding allure to the iconic Tinker Hatfield design from '96—the first in the MJ line to use Zoom Air cushioning.”

The uppers appear to be done in leather. While the shoe majorly boasts white tumbled leather, the black patent finish adds contouring to the footwear designs. The white tumbled toe caps are lined with glossy black counterparts. This black material is incorporated with holographic elements, which adds a prismatic effect to the forefoot.

Moving on, the tumbled leathery tongue flaps as well as eyestays are executed perfectly in crisp white.

The tongues are embellished with metallic silver embroidered Jumpman insignia towards the collars, and Michael Jordan’s jersey number “TWO 3” stitched vertically underneath the silver logo. This section is finalized with white laces on top.

Evidently, the collars are white on the outside, and covered with black textiles on the inside. The footbed seems to be complete with black insoles that are printed with the Jumpman logo and numeric “25” placed underneath. This number is a nod to the 25th anniversary celebration of the shoe label in China.

The heel counter of the left shoe is finished off with the pull tab displaying “Jordan” and “Quality Inspired by Greatest Player Ever” lettering. Right below the pull-tab, the black heel counter is etched with “23.”

The pull-tab on the right shoe features “Celebrating 25 years of Jordan in China” written on it, alongside a similar jersey number added below it. Rounding out the pair are the black sole units.

Customers will receive these pairs in a customized shoebox, which is stamped with the limited edition’s name on the front, with the Jumpman logo side-by-side.

Save the date for these soon arriving Air Jordan 12 Low “25 Years in China” edition, which is slated for August 4, 2022, at 7.30 pm. The dual-toned shoes will drop with a price tag of $200 for each pair, which will be sold by Nike’s online locations, alongside other affiliated retail partners.

