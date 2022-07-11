Where to buy Air Jordan 12 Stealth shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The incredible Air Jordan 12 sneaker design was first unveiled by the renowned designer Tinker Hatfield in 1996. Since then, the sneaker community has embraced this silhouette with great enthusiasm. The shoe company will now introduce a brand new "Stealth" model to its lineup, which is coated in gray overlays, expanding its selection further.

The newest Air Jordan 12 “Stealth” footwear edition is expected to be delivered on Saturday, August 20, 2022. With a price tag of $200, these footwear pieces will be sold through the shopping sites of Nike, alongside other select sellers. Note that their official release date hasn't been announced yet.

Air Jordan 12 is dressed in Stealth makeover with gray overlays

Take a detailed look at the upcoming Air Jordan 12 Stealth shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the previous months, we have received revamps like 'Emoji' colorway and 'Golf Driftwood' in low-cut style. Now the 'Stealth' rendition is getting ready to rock the sneaker world in 2022.

The story of Air Jordan 12 on the official web page of Jordan Brand reads:

“Jordan's 1996-97 season is one for the history books. In Game 5 of The Finals, MJ put on a legendary performance, scoring 38 points, grabbing seven rebounds and handing out five assists while suffering a 103-degree temperature against the Utah Jazz. MJ would ultimately lead his team to yet another title.”

The statement continues:

“Similar to MJ's enduring drive, the technology and construction of the Air Jordan XIl helped solidify it as one of the most durable Air Jordans of all time. And like Michael's own style, the design of the shoe communicated a bold and striking elegance.”

The uppers of these pairs are fashioned completely in leathers. It features gray and crisp white hues all across it. The premium white and gray tumbled leathers make up the toe area. The gray elements covering most of the uppers are prominent on the eyelets, tongue flaps, heel and medial sides of the kicks. These elements are ornamented with metallic eyelets placed on the neck regions.

The gray leathery tongues are embellished with white Jumpman logos. Topping the tongues are white lace fasteners, enhancing the appeal of the dual-toned styles.

The collars on both the inner and outer areas sport gray finishes. While the outer is done with leather, the inner linings are achieved with textiles. The footbed also uses gray insoles graphic printed with Jumpman insignias.

On the backside, the heel counters boast heel pull tabs, which are made with distinct hues of gray. Placed vertically, these pull tabs feature the Jumpman logo, 'JORDAN' and 'Quality Inspired By The Greatest Player Ever' letterings. This area is finished off with Michael Jordan’s jersey number, which is added underneath the heel tabs.

Wrapping up the design is the white sole units that flaunt the Jumpman logos etched on the forefoot side of the soles. Obviously, the soles are built with comprehensive Zoom Air units for improved comfort and cushion.

Don’t forget to cop this soon-to-be-released Air Jordan 12 'Stealth' edition that will be made public on August 20, 2022. Both the Nike’s SNKRS app as well as other partnering retail outlets will sell these units for $200 per pair.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far