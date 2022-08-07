5 best Nike high-top shoes to buy in 2022

The Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike, has produced numerous high-top silhouettes over the years, and they have always remained a popular choice with sneakerheads. Shoe collectors and sneaker enthusiasts try to make their own set of Nike high-tops.

Popular silhouettes like Air Force 1, Dunks, Jordans, and Griffey Max are the models that the Swoosh label has introduced a numerous and diverse array of makeovers for. These high-top sneakers will never go out of style and will remain iconic through the end of time.

Sportskeeda has rounded out five of the best pairs of high-tops that will be a great addition to your collection and will cater to a range of needs including fashion, lifestyle, budget, and comfort.

Top five Nike high-top sneakers which can be purchased in 2022 to lighten up your wardrobe

1) Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Stage Haze/Bleached Coral

Air Jordan 1 High OG Stage Haze/Bleached Coral (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 High Bleached Coral was released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS, on July 2, 2022. The pair is clad in black, gray fog, white, and bleached coral. The sneakers come with a monochromatic finish evocative of the previously released Rebellionaire.

The swoosh label also describes the product:

"The Air Jordan 1 and its OG makeups may be the pinnacle of retro MJ lore, but that doesn't mean the timeless silhouette can't receive a refresh. Covered in heritage Jordan Brand colors recalling past styles."

The titular Bleached Coral shade is featured over the branding details like the "Nike Air" lettering tongue logo. The titular shade is further carried over by the matching sockliners. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of leather materials and is covered in white, which is contrasted with cracked black leather.

A mash-up of materials is added with the addition of suede in gray fog hues over the heels. The iconic swooshes and overlays are highlighted with subtle black cracked leather.

The sneakers sit atop a clean white midsole and gray outsole. Each sneaker is accompanied by three sets of laces, including white, black, and punchy coral.

The sneakers were released at a retail price of $170 and can be availed for a reseller price of $266.

2) Air Force 1 High '07 Sail and Medium Grey

Air Force 1 High '07 Sail and Medium Grey (Image via Sportskeeda)

This year marked the 40th anniversary of Air Force 1, and Nike is releasing a new special edition of them in a high-top silhouette dressed in a vintage-esque sail hue as a part of the swoosh label's anniversary collection.

The shoe comes dressed in a minimalistic colorway of sail/medium gray/coconut milk / light bone color scheme. The colorway is inspired by the OG 1982 released colorway in similar hues.

The Swoosh label describes the product:

"Sophisticated and wearable, the Air Force 1 High '07 lets you ring in the new age of vintage. Distressed leather in classic Sail pairs with era-echoing, '80s construction for a bold, retro look."

The shoes are packed with retro hits throughout the sneakers, including their medium grey and sail-hued upper, which is constructed out of premium sport leather material.

The sleek constructed silhouette arrives with a mash-up of materials, including perforated leather toe boxes and mesh constructed mid-panels. A flair to the otherwise basic design is added with silver accents over the swooshes, whereas the OG branding on the tongues and the insoles pays homage to the 1982 released colorway.

The lace fasteners, lace eyelets, and tongue tags come dressed in the light bone shade, while the insides of the tongue feature "NIKE AIR" lettering. A similar Air marking can also be seen accentuated over the heel counters. The heel area is adorned with grey suede material.

Vintage aesthetics are added to the shoes with a pre-yellowed misole and grey rubber outsoles. The sneakers were released on SNKRS on July 6, 2022, for a retail price of $135.

3) Nike Air Griffey Max 1 Wheat

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 in Wheat makeover was launched on Nike SNKRS on April 27, 2022 for a retail price of $170. The colorway was released as a winter offering and is one of the fan-favorite models.

The shoes' uppers are constructed out of full suede in a wheat hue, while the Nike insignia is stitched over in a white hue. The ankle and lace straps give a nod to Griffey's jersey number, "24", similar to its contemporaries.

The shoes have a contrasting mustard yellow and white hue colorway, which are used to adorn the complete look of sneakers. The yellow hues eyestays and swooshes added over the uppers, while the white hue is accentuated over the chunky outsoles, laces, buckeles, and jersey number.

4) Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Mushroom

Nike's partnership with Billie Eilish is one of the most popular collaborations of 2022 yet. The dynamic duo took the highly coveted Air Force 1 silhouette and put a "mushroom" makeover on it. The pair was released on the official e-commerce site of Nike SNKRS on Monday, April 25, 2022, for a retail price of $170.

The pair is dressed in a fresh design and is emphasized by a unified aesthetic across the sole unit and the upper. The upper is constructed out of suede material and has a semi-faded look. A beige-like light brown tone dresses the entire shoe with five velcro straps, reaching up to the tongue.

The lace dubraes include an iconic character figurine of the singer, while the insoles feature "Billie" lettering.

5) SB Dunk High Rush Blue and Team Orange/New York Mets

This year, Nike released a Bubble Gum pack, under which they pay homage to the baseball teams. The SB Dunk High Rush Blue and Team Orange pay homage to New York Mets. The sneakers come clad in Cloud Grey/Team Orange/Rush Blue/White color scheme.

The upper of the sneakers is constructed out of mesh materials in a grey color, which is accentuated by pops of blue and orange throughout the detailing. The overlays of the sneakers are dressed in cloud grey over suede material.

The swoosh label gives a product description:

"This special SB Dunk High's Cloud Grey base calls "batter up!" for Rush Blue and Team Orange Swoosh accents — a back-to-back color duo that fans have been going crazy over for decades. Don't wait until the seventh inning stretch to put these kicks on — they're game day ready out of the box, so step up to the plate."

More details are added with the addition of Citi Field's Home Run Apple graphic added on the insides of the tongue and a nod to the subway exit of the stadium Line 7. The look is completed with a gum rubber outsole, which features a detailed splatter in a pink hue, which is a nod to the bubblegum series.

The pair was released on Nike SNKRS on July 14, 2022, for a retail price of $125.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far