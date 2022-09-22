Where to buy AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 collection? Everything we know so far

Nike is once again teaming up with its long-standing partner AMBUSH for their fresh take on the legendary Nike Air Force 1 silhouette. Early images of these low-top sneakers recently appeared on the internet, which confirmed three colorways that will be offered under the collaborative capsule.

The upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 footwear lineup will supposedly drop three variants in the next few weeks. Although the launch date and price details are under wraps as of now, these pairs are expected to be sold via the online store of partnering labels, alongside other retail partners.

AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 sneaker edition will offer three colorways of low-top variant

Japanese designers YOON and VERBAL established the modern Japanese jewelry line AMBUSH back in 2008. With the likes of celebs like Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi, and Big Sean, the fashion retailer has gained immense popularity over the years. In the past few years, AMBUSH has partnered with multiple big names including A Bathing Ape, NIGO, Maison Kitsune, Sacai, and UNDERCOVER, to name a few.

The partnership between Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH and Nike apparently started in 2018, and ever since then, the two companies have come together on several occasions.

Over the years, they have produced many eye-catching apparel as well as sneaker collections. Popular silhouettes including Air Max 180, Dunk Highs, and most recently Air Adjust Force were reinterpreted by them.

We have a first look at the pairs that will be released in the coming months as part of a new capsule collection featuring the Air Force 1 Low by AMBUSH and Beaverton’s Swoosh label.

The key design feature to point out in these Nike Air Force 1 shoes is the reappearance of the Tailpipe Swooshes, which is similar to the duo’s aforementioned previous Dunk launches. All three colorways feature high-quality tumbled leather construction. The colorways offered are Black/White, White/Black, and Red/Black/White.

The first White/Black colorway will feature white underlays that are embellished with black elements, applied all across the uppers. Here, perforated toe boxes, tongue flaps, sidewalls, and heel counters are made using white textured leathers. While the laterals are adorned with bold black tail-pipe swooshes, the tongues as well as heels are highlighted with branding accents.

The second is Black/White variant. This classic color palette boasts black underlays that are topped with white decorations all over. In this shoe, sizeable swooshes of white hues are added to the midfoot area. On the lower heel molds of each model, the AMBUSH logo has been debossed. The first two colorways adopt a more subtle approach.

#zackjtheplug 🏾‍ EXCLUSIVE LOOK: Ambush to drop upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration in ‘Chicago’ colorway. There are reportedly 2 more colorways set to drop.🏾‍ EXCLUSIVE LOOK: Ambush to drop upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration in ‘Chicago’ colorway. There are reportedly 2 more colorways set to drop. #zackjtheplug 👨🏾‍🍳 https://t.co/FGacP0oAJH

The third Red/White/Black color scheme is inspired by the traditional "Chicago" palette. Red, white, and black panels are alternately placed throughout the shoe. The upper and lower, made in red and white, respectively pay homage to the Bulls. Finally, the striking black Swooshes on the sides wrap up the look of these low-tops.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 footwear pack, which will enter the sneaker market in the coming weeks. Interested shoppers can sign up on the brands’ official web pages for timely updates on the release and pricing details of these exclusive pairs.

