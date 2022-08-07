Where to buy Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force? Price, release date, and more explored

Following up on the 2021 Dunk High releases, the Yoon Ahn-founded label, Ambush collaborates with the Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike. The dynamic duo released multiple silhouettes before, and now adding to their well-refined catalog, the dup will release a couple of Nike Air Adjust Force silhouette makeovers.

The duo is looking back upon the Swoosh label's archives from the '90s to revisit the iconic Air Adjust Force. Two colorways, i.e., 'Black / Psychic Purple' and 'Summit White / Black,' will be released on the official e-commerce sites of Nike SNKRS on August 19, 2022.

More about the upcoming Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force in Psychic Purple and Summit White colorways

Upcoming Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force in Psychic Purple and Summit White colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh label offers a broad catalog of sneaker silhouettes. One perk of collaborating with the Oregon-based label is the extensive archives that any designer can take a spin on. This time around, Yoon Ahn is rejoining the swoosh to bring back the 90's basketball silhouette - Air Adjust Force - in two colorways.

The Summit White / Black and Black / Psychic Purple feature a tonal black and white upper base accented by rubberized accents, laces, and mini swooshes. The Swoosh label describes the shoes at its official e-commerce site as,

"Yoon Ahn hits refresh on the clandestine hoops shoe you've longed to see back on the streets. From rich, full-grain leather to co-branded details that add currency to your step, the Air Adjust Force x AMBUSH lets you dance the line between off-court style and runway flair."

Both the silhouettes carry collaborative branding at the heel and sock liner. Each pair also features a black Nike Grind sole unit and a removable shroud that wraps from heel to midfoot, giving the sneakers a unique chunky look that continues the contrast design.

Focusing on the individual shoe, the first on the list is the Black / Psychic Purple. The silhouette's upper is dressed in black, contrasted by the White swooshes. The swoosh label describes the colorway as,

"We kept the removable midfoot strap that made this look a legend—you can even mix and match to give your 'fit extra allure—and the Black and Psychic Purple colourway is sure to bring the 'drop' wherever you go."

The most prominent feature of the shoes is the removable shroud at the midfoot, which is clad in purple and pink accents showcasing over the side panels. Finishing up the shoe's design is a thick sculpted midsole and a matching black rubber outsole, which houses a sizeable white swoosh.

The second offering on the list is the Summit White / Black colorway. The silhouette utilizes a white-hued base upper, contrasted by solid black swooshes. The swoosh label describes the product,

"The Summit White and Black colorway is sure to bring the 'drop' wherever you go."

In a similar pattern to the aforementioned colorway, the pair features a removable shroud clad in solid black accents over the silhouette's side panels. The design is finished off with a black rubber midsole and outsoles.

The Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force 'Black / Psychic Purple' and 'Summit White / Black' colorway can be availed on the official e-commerce site of SNKRS and a few selected retailers at a retail price of $120.

