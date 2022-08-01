JayDaYoungan death: Rapper’s father details ambush incident that claimed son’s life

JayDaYoungan's father Kenyatta Scott revealed further details behind the circumstances that led to his son's death. Scott said that his son was killed by five gunmen and that he was present when the incident happened.

The father-son duo were sitting in front of their residence in Louisiana on Wednesday. A black truck suddenly stopped in front of them and three people came out with guns. Although the duo tried to rush inside their house, two more people came from the other side and shot at them.

Scott was armed and shot back to save himself and his son. However, he was shot twice in the arm, and his son eight times. The rapper lost a lot of blood and although he underwent surgery, he lost his life at the hospital. Meanwhile, Scott is still in the hospital.

According to Scott, his son's death has been a result of jealousy that emerged as a result of his popularity in Bogalusa. Scott also clarified that his son did not have any enemies and neither had he known the gunmen.

Bogalusa Police Chief Kendall Bullen said that they are investigating the motive behind the incident and think there was only one shooter. No one has been arrested as of now.

JayDaYoungan shot and killed

JayDaYoungan was shot and killed on July 27 (Image via jaydayoungan/Instagram)

Reports about JayDaYoungan's death started making rounds on the internet on July 27. The news was initially not confirmed, although the Bogalusa Police Department mentioned a similar incident on Facebook.

The crime was first reported as a double shooting incident in a press release which explained that police officers received a call and the victim was admitted to Our Lady of the Angels hospital. The press release also stated that another victim was injured and treated by EMS.

The victims' condition was not disclosed and the Bogalusa Police Department later provided an update on the Facebook post, writing:

"While working a chaotic scene at the hospital, and working the crime scene on Superior Avenue, another shooting took place in the 800 block of Marshall Richardson Road shortly after 7:00 pm. In that case a vehicle was shot, possibly related to the first shooting. The occupants were not hit."

The cops later confirmed the death of JayDaYoungan and stated that his father was at the hospital.

About JayDaYoungan in brief

Born as Javorious Tykies Scott, his first release was a mixtape called Ruffwayy followed by the song Interstate, which received four million views on YouTube. He then released a few more mixtapes like The Real Jumpman 23, Wake Up, and Taking Off.

His song Elimination was streamed a lot on Spotify, and his other two songs, Thot Thot and Purge, received a similar response. His next mixtape, Endless Pain, received a decent response on SoundCloud and he collaborated with Yugeen Ace on a mixtape called Can't Speak On It.

Scott's next release was titled Misunderstood and it featured artists like YFN Lucci, Boosie, Lil Durk, and others. He released a single from his first album Baby23 called Touch Your Toes in May 2020, followed by another album, 23 Is Back in June 2021.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far