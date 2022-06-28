Spotify introduces Karaoke mode: How to use the latest feature revealed

We all love singing along to our Spotify playlists. Now, thanks to its new Karaoke feature, the music streaming app will be allotting you a 'score card' based on your singing capabilities!
To get this feature, simply update the app, pick a track of your choice, hit play, scroll down to the lyrics section on your screen and then click on the 'sing' option in the top right corner.
The latest addition has garnered mostly positive reviews from users, and the feature can be expected to be a huge hit, especially at gatherings and house parties.
How to get your score card on Spotify Karaoke?
The first step to getting your score card is to ensure that your app is updated. If not, simply update it via the Play Store or App Store.
Once this is done, open the app and select the song you want to sing along to, and scroll down to the lyrics section. At the top right of this section, you should be able to find a 'sing' option. Click on it to activate the Karaoke mode, and start singing.
Your score card will automatically be generated once you have finished.
Check out how Twitterati responded to the new feature:
Do you need a Premium subscription to access this feature?
Fortunately, this feature is available to all users, which means even non-premium members can avail it. However, some users will have to wait longer to access the Karaoke feature, as the update has not yet been made available to everyone.
Keep an eye out on the App store or activate the auto-update mode on your phone, so you don't miss out on the update.
If you are an Android user, follow these steps to update:
Automatic Updates:
- Open Google Play Store
- Search for Spotify App
- Tap on the three dots on the upper right side
- Select Auto Update
Manual Updates:
- Open the Google Play Store
- Search for Spotify App
- Select Update
If you are an iOS user, follow these steps to update:
Automatic Updates:
- Go to settings
- Select ITunes and App Store
- Switch on App Updates
Manual Updates:
- Open the App Store
- tap your Apple ID image on the top right
- Select Spotify and tap on Update.
Spotify is developing 'Community' to let users view their friend's real-time activities
Along with Karaoke, the music streaming app is also developing a new feature called 'Community.' This feature will allow users of the app to see what music their friends are listening to, in real time.
According to reports, the 'Community' feature will also allow you to view your friends' updated playlists. The feature, which was first spotted by Chris Messina, is not publicly available yet, but iOS users can access it feature by typing "spotify: community" in the Safari browser on their phones.
The music streaming app said that the feature is still in the testing phase, but no further details were shared.
Over the years, the music streaming giant has tried to introduce features that promote personalisation and community building, giving it an edge over other music streaming apps.