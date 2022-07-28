Is JayDaYoungan dead? 24-year-old rapper shot outside Louisiana home

JayDaYoungan was recently shot in Louisiana. Reports about the rapper’s death, which started circulating on July 27, stated that he was allegedly killed alongside his father.

The shooting took place outside his residence on Superior Avenue. A Facebook post by the Bogalusa Police Department on July 28, first mentioned an incident matching the aforementioned reports.

While this sparked discussions on social media about his death, JayDaYoungan's sister created some confusion when she reacted to the news on Twitter and stated that the public didn't know what they were talking about.

However, the Bogalusa Police Department later confirmed that rapper had indeed been shot and killed.

Confirmation of JayDaYoungan’s death: What exactly happened?

The crime was first mentioned as a double shooting incident through a press release, where it was claimed that the cops received a call on July 27 and one victim was taken to Our Lady of the Angels hospital.

The press release also mentioned that the other victim was severely injured and was treated by EMS. However, the condition of both the victims was not revealed at the time. In a later update to the same post, The Bogalusa Police Department wrote:

“While working a chaotic scene at the hospital, and working the crime scene on Superior Avenue, another shooting took place in the 800 block of Marshall Richardson Road shortly after 7:00 pm. In that case a vehicle was shot, possibly related to the first shooting. The occupants were not hit.”

A few hours down the line, the police department finally confirmed that victims of the shooting included JayDaYoungan and his "close family member," Kenyatta Scott Sr.

They also added that the rapper died from his injuries while the other victim was admitted to a hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Everything known about JayDaYoungan

Also known as Javorious Tykies Scott, the rapper made his debut with the mixtape, Ruffwayy, in February 2017. His song Interstate later became popular on YouTube. He continued to release more mixtapes like The Real Jumpman 23, Wake Up, and Taking Off.

His next mixtape, Forever 23, received a decent response on Spotify and topped the Billboard 200. He then released another mixtape, Endless Pain, which too reached the top spot on Billboard 200.

He also collaborated with rapper Yungeen Ace on the mixtape, Can’t Speak On It. This was followed by Misunderstood, which broke several records on Spotify. However, he and rapper Yung Bans had an online feud about the album’s title since the latter released an album of the same name in 2020.

In May 2020, he released a single, Touch Your Toes, from his first album, Baby23. The album was released the following month and was named after his first child, who was born on the same night. His next album, 23 Is Back, was released in June 2021.

