ASAP Rocky November 2021 shooting incident explored as rapper is released from jail following arrest

American rapper ASAP Rocky was arrested on April 20 at Los Angeles International Airport. The arrest was related to a shooting incident that happened in November 2021, as per the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 33-year-old star, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had flown in from a private jet from Barbados, where he had spent time with his girlfriend, singer Rihanna.

Rihanna was with Rocky when he was detained, according to numerous law enforcement sources familiar with the situation. A search warrant was executed at Mayers' Los Angeles home.

Alan Jackson, Rocky's attorney, confirmed that his client had been detained.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department booking report, ASAP Rocky was booked into prison at 12:42 p.m. and the bail was set at $550,000.

According to the documents, he was freed less than three hours later, after posting bail and has a court hearing set for August 17, 2022.

ASAP Rocky's shooting incident explored

According to the LAPD, ASAP Rocky is the suspect in a shooting that occurred at 10:20 p.m. near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue on November 6.

According to the LAPD, the incident occurred following a disagreement between two acquaintances.

“The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.”

In addition to detaining Mayers, officers executed a search warrant at the rapper's home, an LAPD representative confirmed to Rolling Stone. There was no word on what the officers were looking for or if they discovered anything.

The Los Angeles Police Department will now submit the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.

ASAP Rocky has had a number of run-ins with the authorities over the years. He was detained in 2012 following a street altercation with photographers in New York City (he subsequently pled guilty to attempted grand larceny).

He also faced charges in 2013 after reportedly hitting a fan at the Made in America Festival (while the case was dismissed, the victim later filed a civil suit against the rapper that was settled in 2015).

Perhaps most notoriously, Rocky was held in Sweden for many weeks in 2019 following an incident in Stockholm. While he was caught in late June, it took over a month for charges to be officially filed.

He was subsequently found guilty, even though the court had postponed the judgment two weeks earlier, releasing the rapper and the two other defendants from detention and allowing them to return to the United States.

