Where to buy Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 2 “Playground” collection? Release date and more details explored 

The upscale streetwear fashion and sneaker shop Social Status has once again joined forces with Beaverton’s shoe business for its fresh take on the timeless Nike Air Max Penny 2 silhouette.

The upcoming Social Status x Air Penny 2 “Playground” collection will initially debut its Black/White colorway, which will be followed by the release of its Blue/White rendition in the coming weeks.

The first Black/White variant will be offered on September 20, 2022, in local raffles by Whitaker Group stores, a General Raffle on the fashion label’s website and a TWG Discord Member-Only Draw.

Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 2 footwear pack offers two fresh colorways

Take a detailed look at the impending Black/White colorway (Image via Social Status)

Nike has a history of engaging collaborators for teamwork that has interesting, authentic narratives to convey. James Whitner and his crew at The Whitaker Group are unquestionably among the finest in the streetwear industry, hence Swoosh has extended its collaboration with Social Status for the latest collection.

The two are teaming up for an Air Max Penny 2 "Playground" edition, which is essentially a follow-up to their Air Max Penny 1 capsule that was launched earlier in the season to wrap up Summers on a stronger footing.

The idea and inspiration behind the new "Playground" collection created in collaboration with Nike was defined by Whitner's fashion label as:

“The reminiscent story continues from Free Lunch, Recess, and now Playground, the latest short story serving as a reminder to enjoy your challenges, honor your team, and always go for your love interest.”

For this collection, Social Status has designed two variants of the iconic silhouette, each of which pays homage to its classic looks. To honor Penny Hardaway's legacy and walk of life, one pair is designed with a Black/White color scheme, while the other is made with a White/Blue combination.

The uppers of the shoe are covered in suede and premium leather panels. Both the toe boxes as well as tongue flaps are executed with matching suede finishes.

Although the majority of the black and white hues are covered by their respective suede panels, the use of blue accents to emphasize the base and uppers elevates these shoe designs.

Both variants are adorned with metal hanging tags and Social Status x Nike co-branded insignias. They are packaged in limited-edition shoe boxes that are modeled after Lil Penny toys.

Pink-tinted Air units are used on the Black/White pair as a representation of kids' liking for bubblegum on playgrounds.

Going along with their latest footwear edition, Social Status also created a short fun video that shares the same name as that of the collab. The playful clip depicts young James and Dez playing basketball.

The Turner Brothers—Julien and Justen Turner—direct the play, and humorous appearances by Lou Young, alongside an accompanying cast of young players were also portrayed in the video.

Save the date for the upcoming Black/White colorway of the Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 "Playground" footwear edition. Initially, only one variant will be put on the market.

These pairs will be offered to customers through regional in-store drawings at Whitaker Group stores, a public raffle on the Social Status web page, as well as by a TWG Discord Member-Only Draw, all of which will begin on September 20.

Those interested in the white iteration will have to stick around as the launch details for the other variant are anticipated to be made public shortly.

