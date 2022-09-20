Where to buy Sabrina Ionescu x Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored

With the release of the second edition of the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut, the Swoosh label has continued to push the boundaries of basketball gear design and performance.

Nike recently unveiled two fresh colorways for the upgraded second silhouette, one of which was crafted together with Sabrina Ionescu. The other “Bred” colorway was first released this Friday, September 16 for Nike members and subsequently on September 20 in retail stores.

The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 “Sabrina Ionescu” sneaker edition is slated to be launched on October 13, 2022. These shoes will be priced at $170 per pair. Interested shoppers can easily buy them from Nike's online store and other partnering retail sellers after the launch.

Sabrina Ionescu x Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2

Sabrina's Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 shoes appear in lilac colorway (Image via Nike)

Sabrina Ionescu, a prominent player for the WNBA, is fittingly given her own unique version of the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2. She appeared in advertisements alongside De'Aaron Fox as part of Nike Basketball's Greater Than series launch campaign, but it is also her outstanding play that has garnered her this honor.

For the unversed, Sabrina first joined hands with Nike back in 2020, and since then she has received various player exclusive footwear editions that were widely admired by her fans and sneakerheads alike.

Earlier this year, the sneaker community was introduced to Sabrina’s Nike Air Zoom GT Cut PE in Seafoam Colorway. Her affinity for the New York Liberty was made very obvious in the preceding GT Cut shoe.

Now, for the upcoming launch, the duo will offer an upgraded version of the previous shoe, dubbed Air Zoom GT Cut 2.

Ross Klein, senior creative director of Nike Performance Footwear, commented on the brand’s GT series,

“The GT Series is completely untethered from traditional ways of thinking.”

He continued,

“The traction pattern is one of those elements that was generated at a micro-level insight from the NSRL after studying the relationship between court and shoe. The teams were able to drive a new innovation that gives the athletes the right amount of friction on court so they can cut faster, rotate quicker and adjust their footwork with enhanced precision.”

Sneakers @sneakersapp Devin Booker AND Sabrina Ionescu Officially Unveil The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 via #sneakersapp from snkrs.me/3QHxxfQ Devin Booker AND Sabrina Ionescu Officially Unveil The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 via #sneakersapp from snkrs.me/3QHxxfQ https://t.co/qmuI2HxwET

A revised traction pattern, streamlined heel structure, carved-out midsole, heel Zoom Air unit, and comprehensive Zoom Air strobel, as well as a drop-in React foam sockliner are just a few of the revamped components found in the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2.

The knit mesh upper of Sabrina's original colorway features a variety of white and lavender hues while being complemented by black laces, swooshes, an inner lining, and a heel clip.

While Lilac peeks through its ventilated upper collar as well as further highlights, the tongue logo and sectioned semi-translucent tread, the molded heel counter continues with the softer tones. The outer sole unit is finished off with AIRZOOM lettering embedded underneath.

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula Sabrina Ionescu is once again headlining the Nike Zoom GT Cut series, the brand’s speed performance shoe for point guards.



@Sabrina_i20’s GT Cut 2 PE launches on October 13th. New model features same full-length Zoom cushioning, lighter upper & new computerized grip pattern. Sabrina Ionescu is once again headlining the Nike Zoom GT Cut series, the brand’s speed performance shoe for point [email protected]_i20’s GT Cut 2 PE launches on October 13th. New model features same full-length Zoom cushioning, lighter upper & new computerized grip pattern. https://t.co/0jNhGSE0xF

Mark your calendars for the all-new Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 “Sabrina Ionescu” colorway dropping on October 13. With a fixed price of $170 per pair, these shoes will be sold by Nike.com, the shoe label’s app, and a few other retail vendors.

