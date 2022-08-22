Where to buy Marvel x BAPE STA footwear pack? Price, release date, and more details explored 

NIGO's A Bathing Ape, aka BAPE, collaborated with the widely acclaimed Marvel Cinematic Universe once more to reinterpret the fashion label's popular BAPE STA silhouette. The new footwear pack, which was released on August 21, 2022, offers six footwear designs, each of which is inspired by six Avengers superheroes.

The Marvel x BAPE STA footwear pieces are currently available for purchase through BAPE's online store and physical locations. These superhero-themed sneakers come with a fixed price of $349 per pair. In addition to the shoes, the label has released matching tees in white and black color options. Fans can buy them for $125 each.

Marvel x BAPE STA collection offers six superhero-inspired colorways

Six colorways are released under the new collaborative effort (Image via BAPE)

Marvel and BAPE have a long history. Back in 2005, the two joined forces to create a line of BAPE STAs inspired by Marvel Comics superheroes, which became some of the most iconic shoes of all time. This footwear edition also offered characters like Spiderman and the Silver Surfer. Not only were the shoes excellent, but they also came in blister packaging similar to that used for action figures.

After 17 years, the beloved duo introduced a brand-new line of superhero BAPE STAs that brought back memories for both streetwear and comic book lovers.

Six different hues, each one coming from a different hero of the Avengers, are included in the 2022 Marvel BAPE STA series. Iron Man, Captain America, the Incredible Hulk, and Thor are among the characters from the 2005 pack that made a comeback in 2022, alongside two newcomers: Black Widow and Rocket Raccoon.

Each pair has glossy leather uppers and includes the character's images on the left shoe's lateral heel and the Marvel logo on the right shoe's heel. These also arrive in blister packaging, much like the 2005 pack. Matching tees are also offered with these brilliantly designed shoes.

1) Marvel x BAPE STA “Iron Man”

Take a closer look at the Ironman colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The red and yellow uppers of the "Iron Man" colorway are inspired by Mr. Stark’s superhero suit. Made using patent leather, these shoes are detailed with brand-related elements of the fashion label on the sole units, tongue flaps, and heel tabs.

In the shoes, the color yellow is used for toe caps, midfoot areas, lace loops, and midsoles, while the red hue is used for the mudguards surrounding the toes, eyelets, medial areas, heel counters, and outer sole units. Red textiles are further used for the inner linings.

The Iron Man imagery can be seen around the heel counters, making the sneakers more appealing to its fans. Finally, the distinctive black star can be seen on the design laterals.

2) Marvel x BAPE STA “Captain America”

Take a closer look at the Captain America colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Next up is the "Captain America" colorway. This shoe's design features blue, red, and white hues throughout. These hues are a close match to Steve Rogers' superhero costume.

Entirely made using patent leather, the toe caps are done in red and surrounded by blue mudguards. Hits of red are also added to the midfoot area. The uppers are then covered with blue overlays visible on eyelets, heels, tongue flaps, and outer sole units.

Contrasting white elements are used for the characteristic star details on the lateral, for midsoles, lace loops, and for inner linings. The branded heel tabs are done in a white finish. Ultimately, the imagery of the Avenger with the shield is added around the heel counters for the final details.

3) Marvel x BAPE STA “Hulk”

Take a closer look at the Incredible Hulk colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

For the Hulk-inspired colorway, the combination of purple and green patent leather has been used alternately all across the uppers. Additionally, black leather is used for the silhouette’s star designs on the lateral sides.

The green of Dr. Bruce Banner's other self covers most of the uppers. Made with glossy leather, the Hulk’s green tones are prominent on the mudguards, eyelets, heels, around the medial sides, and outsoles of the shoes. Additionally, his purplish pant color is used for the toe caps, midfoot areas, and midsoles. They are finished off with green laces and superhero imagery placed around the heel counters.

4) Marvel x BAPE STA “Black Widow”

Another of Stan Lee’s creations was Black Widow. For the "Black Widow" colorway, blue and black tones are combined, which are accentuated with red details.

The glossy blue leathers are highlighted on the toes, midfoot areas, heel tabs, and outer sole units, whereas the eponymous black tones are added to the mudguards, eyelets, tongues, heel counters, and midsoles. The customary star design is created with red patent leather. Superhero imagery is added to the heel area of the shoe to complete it.

5) Marvel x BAPE STA “Thor”

Take a look at the Thor sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The "God of Thunder," aka the Thor-inspired STA pair, is also included in the latest collection. The shades of blue, red, and yellow used for this colorway are inspired by Odin's son's outfit.

Although the majority of the uppers are yellow, the splashes of red and blue make these shoes more attractive. The yellow hue is used to spruce up the toes, tongue flaps, heel counters, midsoles, and inners, while blue and red are used on the midfoot areas. Here, the white tones are employed for the outer sole units as well as lace fasteners. Finally, Thor's imagery on the heel area is used to round out the look.

6) Marvel x BAPE STA “Rocket Raccoon”

The sixth is the "Rocket Raccoon" colorway. The Sail body color of the powerful raccoon is combined with black and blue details to make these footwear designs. Fashioned with patent leather, the black toes are contoured with sail mudguards.

These sail overlays can also be seen on the eyelets, tongue flaps, and heel counters. A black underlay also appears in the midfoot area. This midfoot area is topped with a traditional star design in blue glossy leather. Eventually, the Rocket Raccoon imagery appears on the heel counter to match the rest.

Don’t miss out on the newly launched Marvel x BAPE STA footwear and tee collection, which is easily accessible from the fashion label’s online and physical locations. Each pair of shoes and tee will cost you $349 and $125, respectively.

