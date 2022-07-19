10 best Fantastic Four team-ups in Marvel Comics: Exploring their best collabs with other superheroes

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness filled fans with hope after their portrayal of Earth 838, where they witnessed Reed Richards and Black Bolt.

Despite fans previously being served with live-action Fantastic Four movies, which proved to be big disappointments, many are excited to see how the group’s story will unfold in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The team will probably be a part of already established teams before they get to work on their own

Most enjoyable Fantastic Four team-ups in Marvel Comics

1) Spider-Man

Spider-Man is undoubtedly one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is also a character who came very close to becoming the fifth Fantastic Four member.

There are multiple instances in the comic books where Spider-Man works with the team, and most of them are well received by the audience. We might see the web-slinger in an upcoming Fantastic Four project.

2) Daredevil

Charlie Cox recently appeared as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home and surprised a bunch of fans (in a good way). The cameo might mean we will see more of him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, possibly with Fantastic Four and Spider-Man.

He has had a great background working with the Fantastic Four in the comics, especially against Doctor Doom.

3) Black Panther

Black Panther first appeared in Fantastic Four #52. His story started with the team; they have helped each other numerous times in the comics.

In fact, in the comics, he joined the team during the events of the Civil War with his wife, Storm (X-Men), where they even fought Galactus together, which proved to be an awesome thing to witness.

4) Ant-Man

In the comics, Scott Lang once served as the leader of the substitute Fantastic Four team. Reed Richards and Hank Pym were colleagues, and Scott even served as the technical advisor for the unit.

Since Ant-Man already exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we might see him work with the Fantastic Four soon.

5) The New Fantastic Four

Not everyone may know this, but this Fantastic Four team is one of the most surprising to exist. The lineup may not make sense, but imagine Wolverine, Hulk, Spider-Man, and Ghost Rider on one side.

If you find that sensational, this New Fantastic Four is for you. They disbanded soon after, but many still consider the team incredible.

6) She-Hulk

Tatiana Maslany is ready to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as She-Hulk, Bruce Banner’s cousin with similar powers. She works as a lawyer and represents superheroes in court.

We will see her soon in her Disney+ series. Her collaboration with Fantastic Four was also wonderful, as she joined the team following the events of Secret Wars and has worked with them on numerous missions as a trusted ally.

7) Agatha Harkness

Even though the Disney+ series, WandaVision, established Agatha Harkness as a villain, she first appeared in Fantastic Four #94 as Franklin Richards’ governess. She saved Reed Richards from the Frightful Four and aided the Fantastic Four in the battle against Annihilus.

We will see more of Agatha as Kathryn Hahn is set to reprise her role in a spin-off series, Agatha: House of Darkness.

8) Luke Cage

Luke Cage has served as a substitute for The Thing. In fact, he had a three-issue-long stint with the Fantastic Four, where he was hired by the team and was paid by the hour.

During the entire Puppet Master incident, the Fantastic Four fought and defeated the villain to free Power Man.

9) Silver Surfer

We know the latest Fantastic Four movie left a bitter taste for every Silver Surfer fan, but there is always a chance for redemption. In the comics, the Fantastic Four helped him rediscover his nobility and save Earth by betraying Galactus.

If done well this time, their team-up will prove to be excellent on the big screen.

10) Namor

Namor is not just Marvel’s answer to DC’s Aquaman; he is the ruler of Atlantis and fights crime. He has teamed up with the Fantastic Four several times, even showing an interest in Sue Storm, much to Reed Richard’s distaste.

However, the team works well with him, and they have loads of fun together, which is fun for us.

These are the ten best Fantastic Four team-ups that are also most likely to appear in the MCU. Fans worldwide are excited to see Marvel’s first family finally appear in the MCU. They hope they won’t be disappointed this time since Spider-Man director Jon Watts will be directing the new movie with Kevin Feige producing.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

