Marvel's highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot might not be released until at least 2024, but fans on social media have already begun speculation about the plot, cast, and character arcs. Many of them have come up with their own casting ideas, while others eagerly await new updates on the film.

aidenhtalks @aidenhtalks give me rahul kohli as reed richards in the fantastic 4 movie give me rahul kohli as reed richards in the fantastic 4 movie https://t.co/U0PlI7dK8r

Earlier, there were rumors about John Krasinski being part of the film, which was another talking point on social media. Read further to find out more reactions on Twitter.

Fans speculate on new Fantastic Four reboot cast

Several fans took to Twitter and came up with their own fan-casting, while also expressing their concerns regarding the plot and the direction that MCU will take with regard to the narrative. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Jay ♡ @juuxiie Please recast him as Reed Richards for the fantastic 4 movie please Please recast him as Reed Richards for the fantastic 4 movie please https://t.co/zshHTQjlqa

minty🍸🌑 @PeppermintFlyBy DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm One week until Marvel Studios hosts their SDCC panel. What do you hope gets announced? One week until Marvel Studios hosts their SDCC panel. What do you hope gets announced? https://t.co/bosvu9jkr6 Only care about the fantastic 4 cast and director, Spider-Man 4 could be cool but I also kinda hope they wait a few years twitter.com/discussingfilm… Only care about the fantastic 4 cast and director, Spider-Man 4 could be cool but I also kinda hope they wait a few years twitter.com/discussingfilm…

Some users also speculated on the character introductions in the film, while others discussed who the director of the film should be.

comicaccuracy @comicaccuracy I’m not worried about the handling of the Fantastic 4 and X-men in the MCU. I’m worried about the handling of their introductions. I’m not worried about the handling of the Fantastic 4 and X-men in the MCU. I’m worried about the handling of their introductions. https://t.co/kZmgDiYrbE

Faris MD @FarisMD16 Brad Bird as the director of the new Fantastic 4 movie he is perfect for the job #FantasticFour Brad Bird as the director of the new Fantastic 4 movie he is perfect for the job #FantasticFour https://t.co/4sW7VygH0s

✮ @starmarveIs DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm One week until Marvel Studios hosts their SDCC panel. What do you hope gets announced? One week until Marvel Studios hosts their SDCC panel. What do you hope gets announced? https://t.co/bosvu9jkr6 Fantastic 4, Anything Mutant Related and THE MARVELS !! twitter.com/discussingfilm… Fantastic 4, Anything Mutant Related and THE MARVELS !! twitter.com/discussingfilm…

maya🧣 @mayaannart DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm One week until Marvel Studios hosts their SDCC panel. What do you hope gets announced? One week until Marvel Studios hosts their SDCC panel. What do you hope gets announced? https://t.co/bosvu9jkr6 Eternals 2, something with Daisy Johnson, some Fantastic 4 news, some Blade news? Other than that I’m just ready to be surprised!!! twitter.com/discussingfilm… Eternals 2, something with Daisy Johnson, some Fantastic 4 news, some Blade news? Other than that I’m just ready to be surprised!!! twitter.com/discussingfilm…

Many fans spoke about the potential casting for Reed Richards, who was portrayed by Miles Teller in the 2015 film. Currently, there's no news on the film's official release date, but it's not expected to be out until at least 2024.

More details about Fantastic Four reboot

Fantastic Four @FantasticFour The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family. The world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change: we’re all part of one big family. https://t.co/X160IgkM3V

Kevin Feige officially announced the project back in 2019 with Jon Watts as the director, and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film's cast, among other things. Watts, according to The Hollywood Reporter, quit the project in April 2022. The director told the publication in a statement that,

''Making three Spider-Man films was an incredible and life-changing experience for me. I’m eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I’m hopeful we’ll work together again, and I can’t wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life.''

A new director for the project is yet to be confirmed, but there have been numerous speculations on social media, with Jeff Snedier and Steven Spielberg's names floating around, according to some rumors.

John Krasinski as Reed Richards is one of the most popular casting rumors on social media, but no official announcement has been made yet. With so many possibilities opening up, fans can expect some exciting news soon.

A quick look at Fantastic Four 2015 reboot

The 2015 Fantastic Four reboot stars Miles Teller in the lead role along with Michael B. Jordan and Kate Mara, among others, in pivotal supporting roles. The film is a reboot of the iconic 2005 film of the same name. It tells the thrilling story of a group of teenagers who build a teleporter and gain mysterious superpowers that they use to help people. The official synopsis of the film on Disney+ reads:

''A young genius builds a portal to another dimension with help from friends and colleagues but an accident leaves one stranded and the others altered with unusual powers. Four years later, the stranded victor returns as a megalomaniacal conqueror and the others must put aside their differences to stop him as the Fantastic Four.''

Unlike the original Fantastic Four film, the 2015 reboot was a commercial failure and was also panned by most critics.

