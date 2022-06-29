4 Disney+ new releases in July 2022

Each month, Disney+ adds a bunch of new titles to its ever-expanding collection of content. The existing library has classic content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. The streaming service typically drops several Disney+ Originals every month, including new episodes of original TV shows and premieres of major Disney and Pixar films like Turning Red.

This year, subscribers have already seen engaging content from Disney+. Major titles such as Obi Wan Kenobi, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel have been released to resounding success. Although the list for July may be shorter than the previous months, it still has some solid titles in it.

What's new on Disney+ in July 2022

1) Zombies 3

Streaming on: July 15, 2022

Cast: Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Chandler Kinney, Trevor Tordjman, Ariel Martin, Marie Ward, Kingston Foster, Terry Hu, RuPaul, Matt Cornett, Emilia McCarthy, Kylee Russell, Tricia Black, Pearce Joza, James Godfrey, Tony Nappo, Naomi Snieckus

The Disney Channel original movie is all set to bring in its third installment of the musical on July 15, releasing exclusively on Disney+. Director Paul Hoen and writers David Light and Joseph Raso are getting back together for the final movie.

Lauren Kisilevsky, Vice President, Original Movies, Disney Branded Television stated:

"After the enormous success of Zombies 2, we wanted to raise the stakes in this third and final instalment, So when the ultimate outsiders descend on Seabrook, our team of cheerleaders, zombies and werewolves must band together to face a threat of galactic proportions that may change the face of Seabrook forever"

The story will follow the events of the last movie, where Addison wakes up to the sound of her radio and her hair starts glowing bright blue. Unbeknownst to her, all of that was the result of a mysterious meteorite crash in Seabrook. The trailer shows us that finally the zombies, werewolves and cheerleader factions have learnt to live in harmony. However, things turn upside down when an out-of-the-world force descends upon Seabrook to take something precious. The heroes won't go down without a fight.

2) America The Beautiful

Streaming on: July 4, 2022

Narrated by: Michael B. Jordan

This adventure documentary by National Geographic along with Disney+ will portray the beautiful land of North America. Narrated by Michael B. Jordan, the series will showcase the breathtaking landscapes and timeless wildlife of the diverse continent.

The trailer is super impressive with beautiful imagery and crisp narrative. The series is expected to show the truth about the spectacular landscape and the extremities faced due to the forces of nature. Due to such severity, the land shapes and reshapes itself continuously while throwing new challenges towards life and its inhabitants.

3) High School Musical : The Musical : The Series, Season 3

Streaming on: July 27, 2022

Cast: Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Sapperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renée, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Seradini

Exclusively for Disney+, Tim Federle, inspired by the High School Musical film series, created this American mockumentary musical drama High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Launched in 2019, the series has two previous installments and the third one is set to launch in July 2022 after it was renewed for a third season in 2021.

For the ultimate summer, the Wildcats leave the corridors of East High for a summer camp filled with wild teen romances, campfires and curfewless nights. The faves from East High travel to Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned sleepaway camp in California, to spend a Camp Rock-style summer. The main musical would be Frozen along with some songs from Camp Rock and High School Musical.

Showrunner Tim Federle stated to Hollywood Life:

"Choosing the musical for the show is hard because there are so many possibilities. You can go way, way off, you can go High School Musical 3, you can create a new musical."

4) Light and Magic

Streaming on: July 27, 2022

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan will take viewers on an adventure behind the curtains of Industrial Light & Magic, the special visual effects, animation, and virtual production division of Lucasfilm in this Disney+ original. It will bring to the table what inspired some of the most legendary filmmakers in Hollywood history, and follow their stories from their earliest personal films to bringing George Lucas’ vision to life.

So Disney+ has some really cool line-ups for July. Apart from the aforementioned titles, Disney+ will also be releasing Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this Friday, July 1. The final two episodes of Ms. Marvel will also be released in July, bringing an end to the first season of this hugely successful MCU offering.

