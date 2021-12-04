Who is Corbin Bleu married to? High School Musical star Monique Coleman opens up on former's emotional support 

Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu recently reunited for the Lifetime movie A Christmas Dance Reunion, nearly 13 years after they starred together in the popular Disney franchise High School Musical.

Ahead of the release of the movie, the former opened up to People about losing a pregnancy right before filming the project. The actress also spoke about receiving immense emotional support from her co-star Corbin Bleu and his wife, Sasha Clements:

"I thought that I was going to be doing the movie pregnant. If I was pregnant, I was excited to be with Corbin and Sasha because I knew that they would be able to carry me and hold me through that experience. And when I wasn't, they were also able to be there for me in a way that I can't even really describe."

The actress also mentioned that Corbin and Sasha stood by her side and helped her get through the difficult time:

"They sent a photo and a prayer and told me that they were thinking of me. We were in quarantine in our respective rooms, but to be able to talk to them about that and to bond with them in this really difficult time where I'm alone in a room by myself, but not to feel alone, was just so special."

Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu were among the most-loved onscreen couples during their High School Musical days. Although the duo were never romantically linked in real life, they have been best friends for more than two decades.

While Corbin tied the knot with Sasha in 2016, Monique married Walter Jordan that same year. Meanwhile, Corbin and Monique continued to remain friends and supported each other through the highs and lows of their respective lives.

Meet Corbin Bleu’s wife, Sasha Clements

Sasha Clements is a Canadian actress and model from Toronto. She was born to parents Anna and Christopher Lee Clements on March 13, 1990. She is best known for portraying the role of Kiki Kincaid on the Canadian sitcom Majority Rules!

The 31-year-old also appeared in the 2005 BBC TV film The Snow Queen and the 2010 TV series What's Up Warthogs! She played the role of Marnie in the Disney original film How to Build a Better Boy.

More recently, she was cast in the Hallmark original Love, For Real and also in Lifetime’s A Christmas Dance Reunion alongside her husband Corbin Bleu and actress Monique Coleman.

Corbin Bleu reportedly met Sasha Clements in a grocery store in Toronto in 2011. The pair officially confirmed their relationship in 2013 and got engaged in 2014. The former proposed to his then-girlfriend in front of Cinderella Castle at Disney World in Orlando.

The pair went on to appear in the TLC series Say Yes to the Dress and married in a private ceremony on July 23, 2016 at Hummingbird Nest in Santa Susana, California.

Following their wedding, the couple delivered a mesmerizing salsa performance on Dancing With The Stars season 17 choreographed by Corbin’s dance partner Karina Smirnoff.

The pair went on a honeymoon trip to Montego Bay nearly 13 months after their wedding and spent their vacation at the Sandals Resorts Royal Caribbean Resort and Private Island. They currently live together in Los Angeles.

