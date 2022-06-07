When did Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan start dating? Model deletes Instagram photos with Black Panther star following split

Lori Harvey has deleted all the pictures of her ex-boyfriend Michael B. Jordan from her Instagram account, and they have also unfollowed each other.

However, Jordan’s feed still has pictures of him and Harvey stepping out of Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party, where they made their red carpet debut in March 2022. The caption reads, “Finally a Night out.”

Michael has another picture of Lori from February, where she is sporting an all-white look. He wrote, “I love her.”

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s relationship timeline

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were first spotted together at the Atlanta airport in November 2020 as they got off a Delta aircraft in Harvey’s hometown before Thanksgiving. They were wearing face masks and hoodies.

The model joined Jordan in Salt Lake City for the New Year’s Eve celebration in December 2020 and was seen exiting a plane at the Utah airport. The pair then confirmed in January 2021 that they were dating and posted photos of each other on Instagram.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey began dating in January 2021 (Image via JOCE/Getty Images)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

After going Instagram official, Lori shared a few pictures under which Jordan is commenting. On the occasion of the Black Panther star’s 34th birthday, Harvey shared a photo of them on Instagram. They then went on their first Valentine’s Day together in February 2021.

The pair continued to spend more time with each other and went on holiday. Harvey even mentioned once that her boyfriend was "very sweet and attentive" when it came to making her happy.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

They celebrated their first anniversary in November 2021 and posted tributes for each other on social media. The couple then made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2022.

Reasons behind Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s breakup

A source close to the couple stated that they are heartbroken and still love each other despite being separated. The source said,

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

An insider said that Lori was not ready for the commitment and that she and Michael realized they were not on the same page while planning for their future. The insider added that Harvey is focused on her career and still wants to have fun and be free.

Lori’s father, Steve Harvey, showed his support for his daughter on an episode of his talk show, The Steve Harvey Morning Show. He said,

“I’m team Lori, 1,000 percent. She’s my daughter. I love her, I support her. Things happen. It’s hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship. Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing.”

Michael B. Jordan is well-known for his film roles in Black Panther, Creed, Creed II, and more. Lori Harvey is a famous model, entrepreneur, and socialite and is the founder of the skincare company SKN by LH.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far