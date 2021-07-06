Catherine Paiz ignores Michael B. Jordan at a basketball game with husband Austin McBroom for company

Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom recently ran into Drake and Michael B. Jordan at a basketball game. However, fans went crazy as she was seen completely ignoring Jordan, her alleged ex-boyfriend.

The ACE family matriarch, Catherine Paiz, was reportedly in a romantic relationship with Jordan in 2014 after the two were photographed hanging out together at the beach. They quickly became a fan favorite across America. As speculation began to arise, neither Paiz nor Jordan confirmed or denied the rumors.

Catherine Paiz spotted ignoring Michael B. Jordan

On Sunday evening, Catherine Paiz and her husband Austin McBroom, and his brother Landon McBroom were seen attending a basketball game in Los Angeles.

The trio happened to run into rapper Drake, as well as Michael B. Jordan, who accompanied him that night.

A video surfacing on Twitter showed Austin, Paiz, and Landon giving Drake a hug, while Austin only nodded at Michael B. Jordan as the other two walked past him.

TODAY IN CRINGE: Austin and Catherine McBroom have awkward interaction with Michael B. Jordan when they run into him at basketball game. Austin shakes Drake’s hand, but only nods at Michael. Catherine ignores Michael. Catherine dated Michael before marrying Austin. pic.twitter.com/RdG7rmt3lz — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 5, 2021

Fans go wild and call their breakup the "downgrade of the century"

As many fans approved of Catherine Paiz and Michael B. Jordan being together back in 2014, the video allowed fans to reminisce about times when they were seen together in public.

After their alleged split and her sudden romance with Austin McBroom, many saw her new relationship as a "downgrade."

While the video at the basketball game was considered to be awkward, it reminded fans how much they disapproved of Austin.

downgrade of the century — angel | in my rina bag (@minajrollins) July 5, 2021

Can’t believe she fumbled Michael and got with Austin 😭 — Taylor (@TayNick14) July 5, 2021

she low key downgraded- — java_antics (@javaja8008) July 5, 2021

She probably still wants him lmao — Dynamo (@dyna_sen) July 5, 2021

I feel so bad for her — mimi (@mimi61823922) July 5, 2021

No offense but everywhere they go it's always some awkward interaction or awkward moment like I'm sorry but y'all like the most cringiest family I've ever met. @AustinMcbroom @CatherinePaiz — Brie Renee (@renee_brie) July 5, 2021

She’s punching air in her head rn — 🐄🤍 (@exo505) July 5, 2021

What a down grade lol I’d be embarrassed for life if I was associated with Austin — ln LOCKDOWN (@aussieblair) July 5, 2021

She was def mad seeing him there — amber - it’s 2020 pt. II (@ActNormalForNow) July 5, 2021

how do you downgrade so extremely ???? — 𓆏 (@BUZZS4WED) July 5, 2021

Fans of Paiz and Jordan's alleged relationship showed no mercy for Austin McBroom in the comments.

