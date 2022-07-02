What does the leaked Ant-Man and the Wasp video feat. new Avengers team mean? Footage breakdown

An Avengers footage that has recently been making rounds on the internet has left many fans wondering whether it is a tease for a new phase four project. Titled Avengers: Quantum Encounter, the video is from a short film that is currently playing exclusively on Disney's Wish Cruise Line.

The new footage features some popular characters: Kamala Khan, Captain Marvel, Sam Wilson's Captain America, Ant-Man, and the Wasp. However, the movie does not really have anything to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

Given that the movie is screening exclusively on the cruise, many fans are unsure what to make of it. Here, we have attempted to shed some light on the viral footage and delve into its details.

Avengers: Quantum Encounter: Everything we know about the Marvel film on Disney's cruise line

The film sees Ms Marvel, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Captain Marvel, Ant-Man and the Wasp taking on Ultron (voiced by Ross Marquand), who is trying to steal the Pym technology so he can cause some hijinks with the Quantum universe. It features Anthony Mackie not only returning as Captain America, but also interacting with Captain Marvel and Ms Marvel for the first time.

This is also the first time Ms Marvel and Captain Marvel are seen to be sharing screen space, and offers viewers a glimpse of the dynamic that might be expected between the two in their upcoming film, The Marvels.

Ant-Man and the Wasp are also seen fighting alongside each other.

Why is the film not connected to the MCU?

According to the Marvel Fandom Wiki page, Avengers: Quantum Encounter takes place in a completely different universe, which is adjacent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this universe, Thanos never snaps his fingers, leading to Endgame never happening here.

Given that there is literally no reference to any of the ongoing MCU projects, it is safe to say that Avengers: Quantum Encounter is not connected to any of Marvel's phase four ventures. Furthermore, seeing how the general public can't check it out, it is unlikely that this universe will be visited any time soon.

How Avengers: Quantum Encounter addresses the Ant-Man and Thanos meme

On the Ant-Man and the Wasp side of things, we see Paul Rudd address one of the biggest memes that were going around at the time of Avengers: Endgame's release.

Back then, many fans had begun speculating that Thanos could have been easily defeated if Ant-Man had entered his body through any of his body cavities and expanded inside him, thereby causing him to explode.

In the short film, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) addresses the rumours when he says,

"There is a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn’t shrink down, go in, and um… kill Thanos in a really creative way.”

Furthermore, much to the delight of fans, he is seen to start offering an explanation for the same when he is cut off mid-sentence by the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly).

The Boys Season 3 recently cut Marvel to the chase, when it featured exactly what Marvel fans had initially speculated. In the show, a superhero shrinks and goes inside his boyfriend's body. However, while inside, he sneezes, causing him to accidentally expand, thereby killing his partner.

Unfortunately, as of now, the only way you can watch Avengers: Quantum Encounter, is if you make your way onto Disney's Wish Cruise Line. However, even if you can't, you can be rest assured that you won't be missing out on any crucial developments in the MCU.

