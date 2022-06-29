How did The Boys Season 3 change Herogasm? Differences between comics and show explored

With the debut of Herogasm, The Boys Season 3 just upped the ante to an 11. Having been hyped up by showrunner Eric Kripke for over a year, Herogasm was an hour of television that, even when described with words, would fall short of capturing just how crazy it was.

This season, especially though, The Boys has taken some vast swings as they have started deviating even more from the comics. The biggest so far has been that Soldier Boy's character is entirely different from how he was portrayed in the comics.

In the same vein, the portrayal of Herogasm has also had some significant changes, key among them being a change in the location and scale of Herogasm, as well as the encounter between Homelander and Soldier Boy there.

Here, we take a closer look at how the comic and the show differed in their portrayal of Herogasm.

The Boys Season 3: TV show vs. comics version of Herogasm explored

Herogasm was a six-issue comic book spinoff of The Boys that was released in 2009. Set between the #30 and #31 of the comics, Herogasm was later made a part of the main series itself and adapted into the fifth volume of the comic. It was written by Garth Ennis as well.

While the core ideas of the concept between the comics and the show are the same, minor differences here and there stop them from being completely identical.

Herogasm, as the name suggests, features a massive superhero orgy that sees everyone come together for the weekend. Everything goes at Herogasm, whether it be legal or illegal.

In the comics, Herogasm is an annual Vought-sponsored event that sees Supes from all over the world meet at a remote tropical island. The island features a great beach and a lavish resort. The event is kept a secret from the rest of the world too, where people believe that the heroes are off fighting a big threat.

In The Boys Season 3, the event is of a much smaller scale than that presented in the comics. Over here, Herogasm takes place at the TNT Twins' house, and apparently only lasts a day. It isn't a Vought sponsored event either, just a bunch of superheroes deciding to come together.

The events in the show are quite different too, as Soldier Boy and Homelander, have a fight in the episode, as opposed to the comics, where they partake in the orgy.

Hughie is also assaulted by Black Noir in the comics, while the show sees him having a conversation with Starlight and helping Butcher and Soldier Boy in their fight against Homelander.

The episode ended with Homelander taking out the TNT Twins as a means of exacting revenge on them for the time they had sold him out to the Russians.

More chaos is expected in the next episode of this season of The Boys when it premieres this Friday.

