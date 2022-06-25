Is A-Train dead? The Boys Season 3 'Herogasm' ending vs comic death

Since Season 1, The Boys has been infamous for its gore, and it now seems as if Season 3 is taking the death sequence to new heights. The latest episode of the season, titled Herogasm, saw the deaths of several prominent characters, one of them being A-Train, who dies trying to avenge his brother's paralysis, which was caused by Blue Hawk.

Following his death, fans are now curious to learn about A-Train's fate in comic books and TV shows, which is what we will be exploring in this article.

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel ‍♂️ A-Train’s path to redemption for his brother is a great way to go out if this is the last we’ve seen from him! This is one of the craziest death scenes in comic book media. I love how The Boys #Herogasm showcases how dangerous a speedster would be‍♂️ A-Train’s path to redemption for his brother is a great way to go out if this is the last we’ve seen from him! This is one of the craziest death scenes in comic book media. I love how The Boys #Herogasm showcases how dangerous a speedster would be 🏃‍♂️💨 https://t.co/aeJ1LB7POo

The Herogasm episode also showcased some memorable fights between Homelander and Soldier Boy. After consuming Compound V, Billy and Hughie helped Soldier Boy beat Homelander, who somehow managed to escape before the attack.

How did A-Train die in The Boys TV show?

A-Train was one of the most powerful and dangerous characters when viewers first saw him in Season 1 of the show. By Season 3, however, his heart condition had turned him weak and fragile. The season also portrayed the superhero rebuilding his reputation in Vought and redesigning his suit after being inspired by African-American heritage.

Despite his multiple efforts, he was unable to prevail over his brother Nate, who asked him to confront Blue Hawk - who was assaulting the African-American community. A-Train agreed to this and had called Blue Hawk to apologize, but his immature apology backfired when Hawk started assaulting people, and ended up hurting Nate, causing his paralysis.

A-Train's death sequence in the latest episode of The Boys (Image via Amazon Prime)

A furious A-train then went to Ashley to let her know about the mess Blue Hawk created, pleading her to take some action against him. However, Ashley refused to do so after considering A-Trains' past records.

Filled with rage, A-Train then decided to take the matter into his own hands and avenge his brother's condition. While Soldier Boy is attacking the Herogasm party, A-Train spots Blue Hawk fleeing from the location.

Knowing that Hawk would continue with his crimes if he let him escape, A-Train grabbed his feet and dragged him while he ran at Superhero speed.

Following that, viewers see A-Train holding his chest while his heartbeat spirals out of control. The episode concludes with him lying on the road next to Blue Hawk's mutated body, thereby confirming his death.

Exploring A-Train's dark fate in The Boys comics

A-Train gets killed by Hughie in the comics (Image via The Boys)

In The Boys comic book, A-Train was never never portrayed as someone worthy of respect. He had tried to assault Starlight, when the organization hired her. Due to his multiple attempts, he ruined his own reputation in front of all the members of Vought.

Eventually, however, A-Trains' crimes catch up with him when Butcher kidnaps the speedster. Later, Hughie avenged Robin's death by killing him.

