''Terrified of the emotional scars'': The Boys fans go berserk ahead of highly anticipated episode 6

The Boys fans have been eagerly awaiting Friday's Herogasm episode.

The much-anticipated episode, based on the comic book of the same name, will have the titular gang infiltrating what seems like a party for superheroes, only to later realise that it is an orgy.

Fans took to Twitter to convey their thoughts ahead of the episode. While many expressed enthusiasm, some claimed to be ''terrified'' of what would unfold. Earlier, the official Twitter handle of The Boys had shared a Tweet confirming the release of Herogasm, triggering widespread reactions from fans across the globe.

Read on to see some more reactions from fans of the show.

The Boys fans can't contain their excitement ahead of Herogasm episode

Ahead of the episode, several fans shared hilarious memes capturing the mix of concern and elation that they were feeling. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Jxstacey @Jxstacey111 #Herogasm



No one is ready for this weeks episode. No one is ready for this weeks episode. #Herogasm No one is ready for this weeks episode. https://t.co/snwOeMerav

the alliverse @allinicolee5 mood even though #herogasm will traumatize me for the rest of my life mood even though #herogasm will traumatize me for the rest of my life https://t.co/I7TeeJarGV

Why is everyone excited about The Boys - Herogasm episode?

Earlier this year, the creator of The Boys, Eric Kripke, revealed that the third season of the show will feature an adaptation of the infamous comic book. Although there will reportedly be some variations in the storyline, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the episode, which stars Jensen Ackles in the role of Soldier Boy.

The sixth episode of the season will premiere on June 24, 2022. It will focus on the gang as they try and infiltrate a superhero party, which is later revealed to be an orgy. The bold nature of the episode has generated massive interest from fans around the world.

Herogasm is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis, John McCrea, and Keith Burns. The controversial comic, which was published in 2009, received widespread critical acclaim, owing to its tone, vibe and numerous other edgy aspects.

The Boys, Season 3: Trailer and plot

The Boys is one of the most acclaimed and popular superhero shows of all time. The series is about the titular vigilante gang that fights superheroes by misusing their powers. The first two seasons of the show received immense critical acclaim, which increased anticipation among fans for the third instalment. The official synopsis of the third season on Amazon Prime Video reads:

''It's been a year of calm. Homelander's subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first Superhero: Soldier Boy.''

So far, the third season has impressed critics and viewers, thanks to its tight storyline, surprising twists and turns, and memorable cameos. Several critics also praised the show for its incisive social commentary.

Don't miss The Boys - Herogasm on June 24, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far