4 superhero shows to watch if you like Disney+ Ms. Marvel

Marvel Studios' latest iteration of superhero characters in the MCU, Ms. Marvel, released on June 8, 2022. The show immediately found success, and became quite popular. An average high-school girl who fantasizes about her heroes suddenly gets superpowers and is able to fulfil her dreams. This is the perfect recipe for a wholesome coming-of-age superhero series.

Ms. Marvel is one of the few solo female superhero series till date. If you, like many others, fell in love with the series, be sure to check out the following titles.

1) Supergirl

Supergirl, The CW (Image via The CW)

Supergirl was introduced by CBS in 2015, based on the DC comics of the same name. The show received positive feedback during its five seasons. The superhero drama revolves around Superman's cousin Kara Zor-El who was sent to Earth to protect him.

Kara keeps her superhuman identity under wraps and leads life as an assistant until she hears about the would-be demise of her friend. She embraces her identity as the superhero she was meant to be and takes up the job of being National City's protector. The series maintains a meticulous balance of adventure, drama, comedy and superhero action.

2) Stargirl

Stargirl, DC Universe (Image via The CW)

DC Universe introduced the character of Stargirl in 2020, in the multiverse of other famous DC shows like Arrow and The Flash. The series follows high school student Courtney Whitmore as she moves to Blue Valley with her parents and discovers the true identity of her stepfather. Patrick Dugan was the sidekick to Starman of the Justice Society of America.

Upon finding Starman's cosmic staff, she takes on the mantle of Stargirl and acts as the superhuman protector to fight injustice. She becomes the inspiration to a newer generation of superhumans, and brings them together to fight for the right cause. The show has already aired two seasons since its premiere in 2019. The third season is set to release sometime in late 2022.

3) Jessica Jones

Marvel's Jessica Jones (Image via Netflix)

Marvel introduced Jessica Jones in November 2015, set in the same universe as Daredevil, namely Hell's Kitchen. The series chronicles the adventures of the titular character Jessica Jones, a superhuman who is no longer a superhero. She works as a private investigator for a living, but her life is a continuous downward spiral as she suffers from PTSD and drowns herself in alcohol.

The Netflix series follows Jessica Jones as she picks up the mantle once again to fight off the evil that had once plagued her. The show aired for three seasons, and garnered positive reviews, before being cancelled by Netflix. The show adopts a darker, psychological approach unlike other Marvel productions, which makes it a must-watch.

4) Agent Carter

Marvel's Agent Carter (Image via Netflix)

Marvel released Agent Carter in 2015. Set in 1946 following the sacrifice of Captain America in the film Captain America, it shows Peggy Carter being distraught but the work of S.H.I.E.L.D. cannot stop.

The series follows her as she balances her work in the administrative department of S.H.I.E.L.D., and acts as a secret agent under Howard Stark. Agent Carter is an inspirational figure who proves that women can do it all. The series was cancelled after two seasons despite critical acclaim because the viewership had dropped.

Peggy Carter will be seen in Marvel Studios' recent production What...If? where she will once again adopt the role of Captain Carter.

If you love the idea of an empowered female superhero making her way through the world by fighting epic battles, do not forget to watch these shows. Ms. Marvel is the latest addition to this list, and you can stream it on Disney+.

