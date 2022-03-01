5 best comic book TV shows

According to statistics, a TV show is the most-watched medium of entertainment. They can be an original idea or inspired by events, books, or even movies.

But TV shows based on comic books have a charm of their own. Engaging characters, rollercoaster plots, and mind-blowing set-pieces translated from panel to screen are enough to make audiences binge on entire seasons.

TV shows and comic books share a similar story structure, so the lengthy format adds to the authenticity of its literary source. Filmmakers have produced many epic TV shows based on comic books, and this list ranks the top five.

Some awesome TV shows taken from comics

5) The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead might be the most popular zombie TV franchise out there (Image via AMC)

Frank Darabont had already mastered the art of adapting novels into movies (The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile). When h was announced as the showrunner for the critically acclaimed comic book series The Walking Dead, fans squealed with joy.

Set in a dystopian city overrun by walkers, The Walking Dead is a classic zombie survival tale. The TV show is in its final season and boasts a fantastic cast and jaw-dropping plot twists.

4) Justice League: Unlimited

Justice League: Unlimited was a 90s favorite (Image via Warner Bros.)

Justice League: Unlimited was the Endgame for 90s kids. Telecast initially on Cartoon Network, it shaped the future of comic book shows. Unlike its predecessor (Justice League), which portrayed the stories of seven core members, Unlimited showcased over 60 different superheroes.

From Green Arrow to Red Tornado to the fan-favorite Question, Justice League: Unlimited had a superhero for all.

3) Daredevil

Charlie Cox knocked it out of the park as Daredevil (Image via Marvel Studios)

Daredevil kicked off the era of modern superhero TV series in which characters and conflicts are grounded in reality. Charlie Cox starred in the story of a blind lawyer turned sonar spewing vigilante, and fans loved him from the first instant.

Caden ⍟ @TheCTFrank Daredevil was one of the very few to truly utilize the 13 episode format Netlfix used to force onto its shows.

No episode was unimportant or filler. Every minute, every frame, every line of dialogue mattered.

This show matters.

Wherever it ends up, I'll be there. Daredevil was one of the very few to truly utilize the 13 episode format Netlfix used to force onto its shows.No episode was unimportant or filler. Every minute, every frame, every line of dialogue mattered.This show matters.Wherever it ends up, I'll be there. https://t.co/9mttW0CkL2

But what pleased fans most was the treatment of the series and its style of filmmaking. The Hallway fight scene, entirely shot in one take, is one of the reasons why fans consider the series marvelous.

2) The Boys

The Boys (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

It has gags; it has gore; it has humor so dark that it’ll make you gasp with fear and make you laugh at the same time. Adapted from Garth Ennis’s graphic novel, The Boys is a satire on superheroes in the real world.

The gray characters, individuals with absurd superpowers, and an amazing plot make this series absolutely diabolical. It is currently undergoing production for its third season and will go live on June 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

1) Batman: The Animated Series

Batman: The Animated Series (Image via Warner Bros.)

Some TV shows transcend the borders of time and medium, and Batman: The Animated Series is one such show. Set in the neo-noir world of Gotham, with its dark and bold silhouetted art style, this TV show was ahead of its time.

Kevin Conroy, who voiced The Dark Knight, and Mark Hamill’s Joker are forever immortalized as the perfect audio depictions of Batman and The Joker. Batman: The Animated Series also brought forth numerous original characters like Phantasm and the famous Harley Quinn, who we all know and love.

Although telecast on Cartoon Network, some might confuse BTAS as a kids’ show, but its writers often address mature subjects like depression, loneliness, phobias, and even obesity. The show was not just a hit among the audience but was also a critical success that attracted film critics and character psychoanalysts.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

