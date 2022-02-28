The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11 preview - Stephanie goes missing, is the Commonwealth what it seems?

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11 is now streaming on AMC+. For the benefit of those who prefer to consume their content on television, here's a preview of what you can expect next week instead of a review of what transpired on AMC+.

The good news is that Michael Cudlitz, whom fans know as Abraham (of skull bashing fame) is back to direct the episode. Yes, The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11 is brighter than the murky tones we've come to expect from the show, which is a departure from the norm. As Angela Kang said in the post-show 'Episode Insider' segment, the idea was to make this episode seem almost 'noir-ish.'

Josh McDermitt is the star performer of The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11. As Eugene, he plays a man in love, a man who loses his lady love, and then sets out on a journey to find her. The paradise, known as the Commonwealth, has much bubbling underneath the surface, and all is not what it seems.

Unlucky in love until he reaches this mysterious community, Eugene and Stephanie are shown in the throes of romance at the start of the episode. But when she fails to appear for their date, he sets out to investigate. A journey that sheds much light into the machinations of the Commonwealth, a community that seems perfect in every sense, except it's not.

Michael James Shaw, who plays the towering Mercer, is a conflicted individual torn between his duty to the community he serves and doing what is seemingly the right thing. Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory) ask the probing questions that make him uncomfortable during the episode.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11 - What is Carol up to?

As much as this episode belongs to McDermitt, it is equally a device to showcase the acting chops of one Josh Hamilton. Like Lance Hornsby, he's constantly playing a game of mental chess with our cast of survivors. He meets a worthy dance partner in Carol (Melissa McBride) who is just as intelligent as him. Gone is the barbarism of seasons past. In the civilized world of the Commonwealth, it's a whole new game.

The two embark on a trip right outside the Commonwealth in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11. One has to believe that while at the outset it looks like a Carol and Hornsby adventure, she is trying to help King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) move up the line to get treatment for his cancer.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 11 is a great glimpse into the life of the Commonwealth. It's an episode of love and deception, of politics and power, and as is always the case with The Walking Dead, there's a promise of hope at the end.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan